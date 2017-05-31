News and Views |
Organogenesis
Organogenesis is the process by which the internal organs and specific structures such as the limb are formed during development of an organism. Organogenesis involves the coordination of multiple developmental processes such as embryonic induction, pattern formation, morphogenesis, cell proliferation and differentiation.
Dysregulation of nuclear receptor COUP-TFII impairs skeletal muscle developmentScientific Reports 7, 3137
Dynamic alterations in decoy VEGF receptor-1 stability regulate angiogenesis
Membrane-bound mVEGFR1 is a decoy VEGF-A receptor that regulates VEGF-A signalling amplitude. Boucher et al. show that Rab27a-regulated palmitoylation of mVEGFR1 redirects the receptor from a stable, constitutively recycling mode to a degradative route that removes ligands from the system.Nature Communications 8, 15699
The microprotein Minion controls cell fusion and muscle formation
Cellular fusion is essential for skeletal muscle development. Here the authors identify Minion as a microprotein required for myoblast fusion and skeletal muscle formation, and show that co-expression of Minion and Myomaker is sufficient to induce cytoskeletal rearrangement and cell fusion even in non-muscle cells.Nature Communications 8, 15664
Myomerger induces fusion of non-fusogenic cells and is required for skeletal muscle development
Cellular fusion is fundamental for skeletal muscle development. Here the authors show that myomerger is expressed in myoblasts, is essential for myoblast fusion in mice, and in co-operation with myomaker confers fusogenic ability to non-fusogenic cells.Nature Communications 8, 15665
Vascular heterogeneity and specialization in development and disease
Blood and lymphatic vessels have essential roles in physiology and disease. The endothelial cells that line these vessels specialize to fulfil the needs of the tissue that they pervade. Recent studies in animal models have provided insights into the mechanisms underlying vessel type- and organ-specific specialization, which is crucial for the understanding of several diseases.
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Endocrine disruptors: Chemical contaminants — a toxic mixture for neurodevelopment
A mixture of chemicals commonly detected in human amniotic fluid has been found to perturb thyroid signalling, development of neurons and glia in the brain, and behavioural outcomes in offspring, when tested in a frog model of embryogenesis. The findings show the exquisite sensitivity of the developing organism to environmental contaminants.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 322–323
Twist of fate for skeletal muscle mesenchymal cells
Skeletal muscles are composed of different types of fibres. Can these be thought of as distinct lineages with specific lineage-restricted progenitors? A provocative study now proposes that mesenchymal cells expressing the transcription factor Twist2 act as myogenic progenitors with selective type IIb fibre-differentiation potential.Nature Cell Biology 19, 153–154
Development: Metabolism regulates lymphangiogenesis
How hormones regulate floral architecture in barley
A defining characteristic of grasses, including major cereal crops, is the way in which flowers are arranged on an inflorescence. A new study finds that regulation of hormone levels during development is crucial for determining the arrangement of flowers on a barley inflorescence, opening new doors for increasing grain yield.Nature Genetics 49, 8–9