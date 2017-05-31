News and Views |
Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Dynamic alterations in decoy VEGF receptor-1 stability regulate angiogenesis
Membrane-bound mVEGFR1 is a decoy VEGF-A receptor that regulates VEGF-A signalling amplitude. Boucher et al. show that Rab27a-regulated palmitoylation of mVEGFR1 redirects the receptor from a stable, constitutively recycling mode to a degradative route that removes ligands from the system.Nature Communications 8, 15699
Vascular heterogeneity and specialization in development and disease
Blood and lymphatic vessels have essential roles in physiology and disease. The endothelial cells that line these vessels specialize to fulfil the needs of the tissue that they pervade. Recent studies in animal models have provided insights into the mechanisms underlying vessel type- and organ-specific specialization, which is crucial for the understanding of several diseases.
Endoglin prevents vascular malformation by regulating flow-induced cell migration and specification through VEGFR2 signalling
Two studies by Sugden et al. and Jin et al. show that endoglin regulates endothelial cell migration through VEGFR2 signalling and controls blood vessel diameter in response to blood flow.Nature Cell Biology 19, 639–652
Endoglin controls blood vessel diameter through endothelial cell shape changes in response to haemodynamic cues
Two studies by Sugden et al. and Jin et al. show that endoglin regulates endothelial cell migration through VEGFR2 signalling and controls blood vessel diameter in response to blood flow.Nature Cell Biology 19, 653–665
Therapeutic targeting of the angiopoietin–TIE pathway
The angiopoietin (ANG)–TIE growth factor receptor pathway regulates pathological vascular remodelling during inflammation, tumour angiogenesis and metastasis. It has become an attractive pharmacological target for oncological and ophthalmological indications, as well as sepsis, diabetic vasculopathies, organ transplantation and atherosclerosis. Here, Alitalo and colleagues provide an overview of the biology of the ANG–TIE pathway and discuss the development of therapeutics that target it.
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Dysregulated exocytosis of angiopoietin-2 drives cerebral cavernous malformation
A new study has proposed a mechanism for the pathogenesis of cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) that links endothelial CCM3 deficiency to increased secretion of the vascular destabilizing protein angiopoietin-2 (ANGPT2).Nature Medicine 22, 971–973
Adipose tissue: Angiogenic factor regulates beigingNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 626
Tissue engineering: A hearty chipNature Reviews Materials 1, 16026
Blood, blebs and lumen expansion
A powerful combination of cell labelling, genetic tools and rapid imaging techniques in vivo has now led to a high-resolution description of lumen formation during angiogenesis in zebrafish. The study reveals a haemodynamic-force-driven and myosin-II-dependent cellular mechanism (termed inverse membrane blebbing) as the basis for lumen expansion in unicellular and multicellular angiogenic sprouts.Nature Cell Biology 18, 366–367