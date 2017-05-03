Lymphangiogenesis

Definition

Lymphangiogenesis is the process through which new lymphatic vessels are formed.

    Fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) signalling is a crucial regulator of endothelial metabolism and vascular development.

    • Pengchun Yu
    • , Kerstin Wilhelm
    • , Alexandre Dubrac
    • , Joe K. Tung
    • , Tiago C. Alves
    • , Jennifer S. Fang
    • , Yi Xie
    • , Jie Zhu
    • , Zehua Chen
    • , Frederik De Smet
    • , Jiasheng Zhang
    • , Suk-Won Jin
    • , Lele Sun
    • , Hongye Sun
    • , Richard G. Kibbey
    • , Karen K. Hirschi
    • , Nissim Hay
    • , Peter Carmeliet
    • , Thomas W. Chittenden
    • , Anne Eichmann
    • , Michael Potente
    •  & Michael Simons
    Nature 545, 224–228

    This protocol describes how to generate a human 3D lymphatic capillary network from primary cells without the use of synthetic scaffolds or exogenous factors. The tissue is stable over many weeks and accurately recapitulates in vivo human dermal lymphatic microvasculature.

    • Laure Gibot
    • , Todd Galbraith
    • , Jennifer Bourland
    • , Anita Rogic
    • , Mihaela Skobe
    •  & François A Auger
    Nature Protocols 12, 1077–1088

    The lymphangiogenic factor PROX1 transcriptionally upregulates CPT1A, a rate-controlling enzyme in fatty acid β-oxidation, and this co-regulates lymphatic endothelial cell differentiation by epigenetic control of lymphatic gene expression, demonstrating a role for metabolism in developmental biology.

    • Brian W. Wong
    • , Xingwu Wang
    • , Annalisa Zecchin
    • , Bernard Thienpont
    • , Ivo Cornelissen
    • , Joanna Kalucka
    • , Melissa García-Caballero
    • , Rindert Missiaen
    • , Hongling Huang
    • , Ulrike Brüning
    • , Silvia Blacher
    • , Stefan Vinckier
    • , Jermaine Goveia
    • , Marlen Knobloch
    • , Hui Zhao
    • , Cathrin Dierkes
    • , Chenyan Shi
    • , René Hägerling
    • , Veronica Moral-Dardé
    • , Sabine Wyns
    • , Martin Lippens
    • , Sebastian Jessberger
    • , Sarah-Maria Fendt
    • , Aernout Luttun
    • , Agnès Noel
    • , Friedemann Kiefer
    • , Bart Ghesquière
    • , Lieve Moons
    • , Luc Schoonjans
    • , Mieke Dewerchin
    • , Guy Eelen
    • , Diether Lambrechts
    •  & Peter Carmeliet
    Nature 542, 49–54

    Pathological lymphangiogenesis is associated with various eye diseases. Here the authors show that a carbohydrate-binding protein, galectin-8, promotes pathological lymphangiogenesis in the eye by regulating the crosstalk among VEGF-C, podoplanin and integrin pathways, and thus may represent a useful therapeutic target.

    • Wei-Sheng Chen
    • , Zhiyi Cao
    • , Satoshi Sugaya
    • , Maria J. Lopez
    • , Victor G. Sendra
    • , Nora Laver
    • , Hakon Leffler
    • , Ulf J. Nilsson
    • , Jianxin Fu
    • , Jianhua Song
    • , Lijun Xia
    • , Pedram Hamrah
    •  & Noorjahan Panjwani
    Nature Communications 7, 11302

    Blocking lymphangiogenesis holds great therapeutic potential, however, only few inhibitors are known. Here the authors show that membrane type 1-matrix metalloproteinase suppresses lymphangiogenesis by curbing both LYVE-1-mediated proliferation of lymphatic endothelial cells and production of lymphangiogenic factors by macrophages.

    • Hoi Leong Xavier Wong
    • , Guoxiang Jin
    • , Renhai Cao
    • , Shuo Zhang
    • , Yihai Cao
    •  & Zhongjun Zhou
    Nature Communications 7, 10824
