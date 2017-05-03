Research |
Fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) signalling is a crucial regulator of endothelial metabolism and vascular development.
This protocol describes how to generate a human 3D lymphatic capillary network from primary cells without the use of synthetic scaffolds or exogenous factors. The tissue is stable over many weeks and accurately recapitulates in vivo human dermal lymphatic microvasculature.
The lymphangiogenic factor PROX1 transcriptionally upregulates CPT1A, a rate-controlling enzyme in fatty acid β-oxidation, and this co-regulates lymphatic endothelial cell differentiation by epigenetic control of lymphatic gene expression, demonstrating a role for metabolism in developmental biology.
Pathological lymphangiogenesis is associated with various eye diseases. Here the authors show that a carbohydrate-binding protein, galectin-8, promotes pathological lymphangiogenesis in the eye by regulating the crosstalk among VEGF-C, podoplanin and integrin pathways, and thus may represent a useful therapeutic target.
Blocking lymphangiogenesis holds great therapeutic potential, however, only few inhibitors are known. Here the authors show that membrane type 1-matrix metalloproteinase suppresses lymphangiogenesis by curbing both LYVE-1-mediated proliferation of lymphatic endothelial cells and production of lymphangiogenic factors by macrophages.
The authors identify a CCR8–CCL1 paracrine pathway that promotes the entry of melanoma cells from lymphatic vessels into the lymph node.
The transcription factor SIX1 can promote lymphangiogenesis and metastasis through regulating the expression of vascular endothelial growth factor C.
Filarial antigens induce proliferation of lymphatic endothelial cells and strengthen endothelial cell-to-cell interactions.
Ephrin-B2 is required for the formation of blood and lymphatic vessels, but the mechanism has been enigmatic. Two independent studies show that ephrin-B2 controls the internalization and signaling of two types of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors—thereby regulating VEGF-induced angiogenesis in normal and pathological conditions.