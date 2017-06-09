Research | | open
Musculoskeletal development
Musculoskeletal development refers to the processes by which the skeletal muscles, bone and cartilage of the body form, mainly from the embryonic mesoderm. Understanding musculoskeletal development helps in the understanding of congenital musculoskeletal disorders.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3137
Research | | open
The microprotein Minion controls cell fusion and muscle formation
Cellular fusion is essential for skeletal muscle development. Here the authors identify Minion as a microprotein required for myoblast fusion and skeletal muscle formation, and show that co-expression of Minion and Myomaker is sufficient to induce cytoskeletal rearrangement and cell fusion even in non-muscle cells.Nature Communications 8, 15664
Research | | open
Myomerger induces fusion of non-fusogenic cells and is required for skeletal muscle development
Cellular fusion is fundamental for skeletal muscle development. Here the authors show that myomerger is expressed in myoblasts, is essential for myoblast fusion in mice, and in co-operation with myomaker confers fusogenic ability to non-fusogenic cells.Nature Communications 8, 15665
Research |
Sinoatrial node cardiomyocytes derived from human pluripotent cells function as a biological pacemaker
Cardiomyocytes derived from human stem cells act as a biological pacemaker in the rat heart.Nature Biotechnology 35, 56–68
Research | | open
Endothelial cells are progenitors of cardiac pericytes and vascular smooth muscle cells
Pericytes and vascular smooth muscle cells are crucial for functional blood vessels, but the developmental sources of these cells are incompletely understood. Here, the authors show that endocardial endothelial cells give rise to cardiac mural cells, which are controlled by Wnt signalling.Nature Communications 7, 12422
News and Comment
News and Views |
Twist of fate for skeletal muscle mesenchymal cells
Skeletal muscles are composed of different types of fibres. Can these be thought of as distinct lineages with specific lineage-restricted progenitors? A provocative study now proposes that mesenchymal cells expressing the transcription factor Twist2 act as myogenic progenitors with selective type IIb fibre-differentiation potential.Nature Cell Biology 19, 153–154
Research Highlights |
Bone: Autophagy regulates bone growth in mice
Research Highlights |
Cytoskeleton: N-WASP 'muscles in' on actin nucleation
N-WASP and nebulin induce actin filament formation in myofibrils.
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Chondrogenesis induced from human embryonic stem cells
News |
Multilayered capsules for in vivo bone formation
A study in mice suggests that multilayered capsules could aid bone repair in vivo.