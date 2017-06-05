Nucleic acids
Nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) are polymers of nucleotides – each nucleotide consists of a pentose sugar, a phosphate group and one of the nitrogenous bases (purines and pyrimidines). Nucleic acids function in encoding, transmitting and expressing genetic information in either the double-stranded form (mostly for DNA) or in single-stranded form (mostly for RNA).
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Quadruplex nucleic acids as targets for anticancer therapeutics
Quadruplex DNA structures were first observed more than 50 years ago, but have only relatively recently attracted interest for their role in the development of cancer. This Perspective considers attempts to selectively bind and stabilize these structures using small molecules, with the aim of developing anticancer therapeutics.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0041
Research |
The Rrp4–exosome complex recruits and channels substrate RNA by a unique mechanism
A methyl-TROSY NMR approach provides a detailed model for how the archaeal exosome cap recruits multiple RNA substrates and channels them one by one into the catalytic barrel for degradation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 522–528
Research |
The GlcN6P cofactor plays multiple catalytic roles in the glmS ribozyme
Experimental work and computational modeling together reveal a suite of catalytic roles of the GlcN6P cofactor in the glmS ribozyme, including activation of the nucleophile, electrostatic stabilization, and alignment of the active site.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 439–445
Research | | open
Aptamers for respiratory syncytial virus detectionScientific Reports 7, 42794
News and Comment
Correspondence | | open
Ectogenic tension promotes fibrogenesis of mesenchymal stem cells through microRNA-21Cell Death Discovery 3, 16099
Research Highlights |
Protein evolution: Polymerase's new languageNature Chemical Biology 12, 387
News and Views |
Synthetic biology: Tailor-made genetic codes
Expanding the range of amino acids polymerizable by ribosomes could enable new functionalities to be added to polypeptides. Now, the genetic code has been reprogrammed using a reconstituted in vitro translation system to enable synthesis of unnatural peptides with unmatched flexibility.Nature Chemistry 8, 291–292
News and Views |
RNA folding: A clear path to RNA catalysis
A new high-resolution crystal structure of the subdomain from a catalytically active group II intron reveals important conformational rearrangements necessary to achieve the fully formed catalyst. This structure provides the first atomic-resolution structure of an RNA folding intermediate.Nature Chemical Biology 11, 906–908
News and Views |
Ribozymes: How RNA catalyzes cyclization
The long-awaited crystal structure of the Varkud satellite (VS) ribozyme dimer provides atomic-level insights into how the VS ribozyme folds and catalyzes RNA circularization during rolling circle replication, as well as revealing convergent evolution used by RNAs to catalyze an SN2 reaction.Nature Chemical Biology 11, 830–831
News and Views |
Analytical chemistry: Clamping down on cancer detection
An electrochemical clamp assay that enables the rapid and sensitive detection of nucleic acids containing single base mutations has now been developed. It has been shown to differentiate between cancer patient samples featuring a specific mutation, and controls from healthy donors or other cancer patients, all directly in unprocessed serum.Nature Chemistry 7, 541–542