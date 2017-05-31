News and Views |
Non-coding RNAs
Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) are ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules that are not translated into protein products. Different classes of non-coding RNAs participate in different cellular processes; for example, gene expression regulation (miRNAs, piRNAs, lncRNAs), RNA maturation (snRNAs, snoRNAs) and protein synthesis (rRNAs, tRNAs).
Nature Cell Biology 19, 597–599
TGF-β-induced hepatocyte lincRNA-p21 contributes to liver fibrosis in mice
Reducing interferon'ce in stem cells
Little is known regarding how the interactions of stem cells with the immune system regulate their plasticity. A study now describes a mechanism by which normal breast and cancer stem cells utilize miR-199a to downregulate the corepressor LCOR and minimize responses to type I interferon.
Molecular biology: The long and short of a DNA-damage response
Ultraviolet light can damage DNA, triggering a general shutdown of gene transcription — yet some genes are activated by UV light. An investigation of this counter-intuitive behaviour reveals a surprising gene-regulation mechanism.
Insect Immunity: Mechanism of adaptive immunity found in the fruitfly
Haemocytes in Drosophila melanogaster facilitate antiviral immunity by amplifying and systemically disseminating RNA interference-mediated responses via exosome-like vesicles. Moreover, they allow for immune memory, akin to adaptive immune responses in mammals.
Optical diagnostics: Nanosensors for liquid biopsies
Carbon nanotubes enable the optical detection of nucleic acids in biofluids.
Stroke: Extracellular RNAs associated with stroke