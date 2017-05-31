Non-coding RNAs

Definition

Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) are ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules that are not translated into protein products. Different classes of non-coding RNAs participate in different cellular processes; for example, gene expression regulation (miRNAs, piRNAs, lncRNAs), RNA maturation (snRNAs, snoRNAs) and protein synthesis (rRNAs, tRNAs).

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment