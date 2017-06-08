Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Differential processing of small RNAs during endoplasmic reticulum stressScientific Reports 7, 46080
Research | | open
DNA damage response inhibition at dysfunctional telomeres by modulation of telomeric DNA damage response RNAs
The DNA damage response (DDR) involves site-specific small non-coding RNAs. Here the authors show that telomere dysfunction induces transcription of telomeric DNA damage response RNAs that are necessary for DDR activation, which can be specifically muted by antisense inhibitory oligonucleotides.Nature Communications 8, 13980
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bacterial genetics: A new class of Hfq-like sRNA chaperones?Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 546
News and Views |
RNA interference: A dark horse in the AGO stable
Solid genetic and biochemical data now support a surprising AGO4-like function of AGO3 in regulating epigenetic silencing.Nature Plants 2, 16059
Research Highlights |
Small RNAs: Antiviral RNAi in mammalsNature Reviews Genetics 14, 821
Research Highlights |
Circadian biology: MicroRNAs needed for time delayNature Reviews Genetics 14, 746
Research Highlights |
Small RNAs: RNAs attack!Nature Reviews Genetics 14, 748–749
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Small RNAs boost memory processNature 485, 9