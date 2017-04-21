siRNAs
siRNAs (small interfering RNAs) are double-stranded RNA molecules 2025 bases in length with 2 nucleotide overhangs that are produced through the enzymatic cleavage of longer precursor RNAs by the ribonuclease Dicer. siRNAs can limit the expression of specific genes by targeting their RNA for destruction through the RNA interference (RNAi) pathway.
Latest Research and Reviews
RNA-based recognition and targeting: sowing the seeds of specificity
Insights into eukaryotic, bacterial and archaeal RNA-based regulatory systems, including microRNAs, small interfering RNAs, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) RNA and small RNAs that are dependent on the RNA chaperone protein Hfq, have revealed that they achieve specificity using similar strategies. Specifically, the presentation of short 'seed sequences' within a ribonucleoprotein complex facilitates the search for and recognition of targets.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 215–228
RdRP-synthesized antisense ribosomal siRNAs silence pre-rRNA via the nuclear RNAi pathway
A genetic screen in C. elegans identifies a suppressor of siRNA and a new subset of 22G-RNAs that act through the nuclear RNAi pathway to downregulate pre-rRNA under stress conditions.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 258–269
News and Comment
Insect Immunity: Mechanism of adaptive immunity found in the fruitfly
Haemocytes in Drosophila melanogaster facilitate antiviral immunity by amplifying and systemically disseminating RNA interference-mediated responses via exosome-like vesicles. Moreover, they allow for immune memory, akin to adaptive immune responses in mammals.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 278–279
Viral infection: New tricks to treat EbolaNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 675
Brain theranostics: Peptides show critical careNature Reviews Materials 1, 16054
Small RNAs: Regulating transgenerational epigeneticsNature Reviews Genetics 17, 315
Nanomedicine: Nanocarbon-mediated siRNA delivery to the kidneyNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 314