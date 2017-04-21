siRNAs

Definition

siRNAs (small interfering RNAs) are double-stranded RNA molecules 2025 bases in length with 2 nucleotide overhangs that are produced through the enzymatic cleavage of longer precursor RNAs by the ribonuclease Dicer. siRNAs can limit the expression of specific genes by targeting their RNA for destruction through the RNA interference (RNAi) pathway.

