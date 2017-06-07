Research | | open
Long non-coding RNAs
Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA) are a type of non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) that exceed 200 nucleotides in length. lncRNAs are a relatively abundant component of the mammalian transcriptome and have been implicated in several cellular functions, including the regulation of gene transcription through the recruitment of chromatin-modifying enzymes.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2958
Research |
The MBNL3 splicing factor promotes hepatocellular carcinoma by increasing PXN expression through the alternative splicing of lncRNA-PXN-AS1
Yuan et al. show that the MBNL3 splicing factor promotes alternative splicing of the lncRNA-PXN-AS1 antisense transcript of PXN, leading to the stabilization of PXN mRNA and increasing its protein levels to promote liver cancer growth.
Research | | open
A promoter-proximal transcript targeted by genetic polymorphism controls E-cadherin silencing in human cancers
Promoter-proximal transcripts have been proposed to act as cis-acting elements regulating transcription. Here, the authors provide evidence that a promoter-proximal RNA, in combination with other epigenetic regulators, controls transcription of E-cadherin in epithelial cancers.Nature Communications 8, 15622
Research | | open
The long noncoding RNA lnc-EGFR stimulates T-regulatory cells differentiation thus promoting hepatocellular carcinoma immune evasion
The role of long noncoding RNAs in regulating T-cell differentiation within the tumour microenvironment is unclear. Here the authors identify a lncRNA that, through direct interactions with EGFR, promotes T-regulatory cell differentiation within the microenvironment of hepatocellular carcinoma, thus promoting tumour growth via immune suppression.Nature Communications 8, 15129
Research | | open
Long non-coding RNA PARTICLE bridges histone and DNA methylationScientific Reports 7, 1790
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Non-coding RNA: The cancer link(RNA) between PIP3 and AKT
The specific binding of the lincRNA LINK-A tothe phospholipid PIP3 and the kinase AKT activates AKT and promotes tumorigenesis and resistance to AKT inhibitors.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 212–213
News and Views |
Lnc-ing ROR1–HER3 and Hippo signalling in metastasis
Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are increasingly recognized for their role in cancer progression. The previously uncharacterized lncRNA MAYA is now shown to promote bone metastasis by bridging ROR1–HER3 and Hippo–YAP pathways. Neuregulin-induced HER3 phosphorylation by ROR1 recruits a MAYA-containing protein complex to methylate Hippo/MST1 and activate YAP target genes that are essential for bone metastasis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 81–83
Research Highlights |
Non-Coding RNA: A class of their own
News and Views |
Functional RNA classes: a matter of time?
Little is known about the functions of long noncoding RNAs compared with the amount of accumulated knowledge concerning protein-mediated mechanisms. A report now proposes a novel RNA classification based on similar kinetics of RNA synthesis, processing and turnover, and the authors predict that RNAs within each class might share functional properties.
News and Views |
Retrotransposons jump into alternative-splicing regulation via a long noncoding RNA
A conserved long noncoding RNA expressed at the 5S rDNA ribosomal locus has acquired a novel function in alternative-splicing regulation in primates, owing to the insertion of a mobile Alu element. This discovery opens new perspectives regarding the roles of transposable elements in expanding the human transcriptome and may be applied as a biotechnology tool to drive gene-specific changes in alternative splicing.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 952–954
Research Highlights |
Long non-coding RNAs: Pulsating RNA motifsNature Chemical Biology 12, 889