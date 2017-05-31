miRNAs

Definition

micro RNAs (miRNAs) are a type of non-coding RNA (ncRNA), ~2124 nucleotides in length, that function in the post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. Typically miRNAs interact with specific mRNAs through complementary base-pairing to influence the translation or stability of the target mRNA molecule.

