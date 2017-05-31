News and Views |
miRNAs
micro RNAs (miRNAs) are a type of non-coding RNA (ncRNA), ~2124 nucleotides in length, that function in the post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. Typically miRNAs interact with specific mRNAs through complementary base-pairing to influence the translation or stability of the target mRNA molecule.
Nature Cell Biology 19, 597–599
miR-29b contributes to multiple types of muscle atrophy
Skeletal muscle atrophy can occur in response to stimuli such as inactivity, fasting, and ageing. Here the authors show that expression of microRNA-29b promotes muscle atrophy by targeting IGF-1 and PI3K, and that its inhibition attenuates atrophy induced by denervation and immobilization in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15201
Reducing interferon'ce in stem cells
Little is known regarding how the interactions of stem cells with the immune system regulate their plasticity. A study now describes a mechanism by which normal breast and cancer stem cells utilize miR-199a to downregulate the corepressor LCOR and minimize responses to type I interferon.Nature Cell Biology 19, 597–599
Optical diagnostics: Nanosensors for liquid biopsies
Carbon nanotubes enable the optical detection of nucleic acids in biofluids.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0063
Stroke: Extracellular RNAs associated with strokeNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258–259
Regulatory elements: A boost to RNA processingNature Reviews Genetics 18, 270–271
Hepatitis: MicroRNA antagonists: promising antiviral agents against HCV and other viruses?
A new study provides an important proof-of-concept that viral replication can be substantially reduced for several weeks by a single injection of a tissue-targeted cellular microRNA antagonist, inhibiting a key component in a viral lifecycle. This result paves the way to the development of novel potent host-targeted antiviral approaches based on microRNA antagonism.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 264–266
Polycystic kidney disease: MicroRNA-17: a new drug target for ADPKDNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 260