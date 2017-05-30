Monocytes and macrophages
Monocytes and macrophages are myeloid cells that have important innate immune functions. Macrophages reside in tissues and respond to infection by producing inflammatory mediators and engulfing bacteria. Monocytes are recruited to inflamed tissues and can produce inflammatory mediators or differentiate into macrophages. Both cells types can also promote tissue repair.
Featured
News and Views |
Alternative monocytes settle in for the long term
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Reviews |
Transcriptional determination and functional specificity of myeloid cells: making sense of diversity
In this Review, the authors describe the transcriptional and post-transcriptional mechanisms that determine the functional specification of myeloid cells and discuss how mature cells of the myeloid lineage can react to the same danger signal with different, highly specific responses.
Research | | open
Leukocyte integrin Mac-1 regulates thrombosis via interaction with platelet GPIbα
The binding of the leukocyte integrin Mac1 to the platelet receptor GPIbα is important for the physiological response to tissue injury. Here the authors show that this interaction also regulates thrombosis, without influencing bleeding time, which may provide clues for the development of new anti-thrombotic drugs.Nature Communications 8, 15559
Reviews |
Modulators of microglial activation and polarization after intracerebral haemorrhage
Effective drug treatments for intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH) are still lacking. However, therapies that target microglial phenotype switching might soon become available for affected patients. Here, Wang and colleagues summarize key advances in understanding of microglial function after ICH, including modulators of microglial function and interactions with other cells.
Research | | open
TNFα drives mitochondrial stress in POMC neurons in obesity
Long-term consumption of a calorie-rich diet persistently activates brain microglia. Here, the authors show that microglial activity in mouse brains oscillates daily in conjunction with feeding, and that TNFα, secreted by activated microglia, induces mitochondrial stress in satiety-promoting POMC neurons.Nature Communications 8, 15143
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Experimental arthritis: FLIPping the switch on macrophages
News and Views |
Heart failure: Macrophages take centre stage in the heart–brain–kidney axis
A new study reports that a heart–brain–kidney network involving renal and cardiac macrophages is required for the adaptive response to cardiac stress. As well as highlighting the importance of inter-organ communication in complex pathological syndromes, the findings raise important questions with implications for the treatment of heart failure.
Research Highlights |
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345
Research Highlights |
Neurological disorders: DAMPening damage after strokeNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 385
News and Views |
Monocytes recruited to the peritoneum under conditions of a type 2 inflammatory reaction can convert into resident-type macrophages under the control of vitamin A.
Research Highlights |
Neuroimmunology: Macrophages help you burn energy
Macrophages in brown adipose tissue support sympathetic innervation to ensure proper homeostatic energy expenditure.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 346–347