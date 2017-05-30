Monocytes and macrophages

Definition

Monocytes and macrophages are myeloid cells that have important innate immune functions. Macrophages reside in tissues and respond to infection by producing inflammatory mediators and engulfing bacteria. Monocytes are recruited to inflamed tissues and can produce inflammatory mediators or differentiate into macrophages. Both cells types can also promote tissue repair.

