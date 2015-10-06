Alveolar macrophages

Reviews |
Mechanisms and mediators of lung injury after acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is highly prevalent in patients admitted to the intensive care unit, and many of these patients also develop concomitant respiratory complications. In this Review, Faubel and Edelstein discuss the traditional and non-traditional complications of AKI, focusing in particular on the pathologic mechanisms that underlie respiratory complications and the mediators of AKI-induced pulmonary inflammation.