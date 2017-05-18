Peritoneal macrophages

Definition

Peritoneal macrophages are the macrophages that reside in the peritoneal cavity, a fluid-filled space located between the wall of the abdomen and the organs found in the abdomen. In the absence of peritoneal infection or inflammation, peritoneal macrophages are thought to have anti-inflammatory functions.

