Peritoneal macrophages
Peritoneal macrophages are the macrophages that reside in the peritoneal cavity, a fluid-filled space located between the wall of the abdomen and the organs found in the abdomen. In the absence of peritoneal infection or inflammation, peritoneal macrophages are thought to have anti-inflammatory functions.
- Nature Immunology 18, 599–600
NLRP3 activation and mitosis are mutually exclusive events coordinated by NEK7, a new inflammasome component
NEK7 is a serine-threonine kinase linked to mitosis. Beutler and colleagues show that NEK7 is required for assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome and restricts NLRP3 activation to interphase of the cell cycle.Nature Immunology 17, 250–258
TonEBP suppresses IL-10-mediated immunomodulationScientific Reports 6, 25726
Alternative monocytes settle in for the long term
Monocytes recruited to the peritoneum under conditions of a type 2 inflammatory reaction can convert into resident-type macrophages under the control of vitamin A.Nature Immunology 18, 599–600
Neuroimmune interactions: ILC3sNature Immunology 18, 254
IL-1β delivers a sweet deal
Interleukin 1β (IL-1β) is a cytokine associated with inflammation, obesity and metabolic dysregulation. Surprisingly, IL-1β is also required for maintaining steady-state glucose homeostasis by potentiating postprandial insulin secretion.Nature Immunology 18, 247–248
Macrophages: Reservoir reinforcements
Peritoneal cavity macrophages are rapidly recruited by a non-vascular route to the injured liver to mediate tissue repair.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 273
Cell death: Find me and eat me
The release of sphingosine-1-phosphate from dying cells activates erythropoietin signalling in macrophages, which enables immunologically silent clearance of dying cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 131
Gut macrophage specializationNature Immunology 17, 229