Foam cells
Foam cells are a type of macrophage that localize to fatty deposits on blood vessel walls, where they ingest low-density lipoproteins and become laden with lipids, giving them a foamy appearance. These cells secrete various substances involved in plaque growth and their death promotes inflammation, thereby contributing to cardiovascular disease.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Cholesterol, inflammation and innate immunity
The accumulation of cholesterol in macrophages and other immune cells promotes inflammatory responses. Inflammation, in turn, reduces the normal physiological excretion of cholesterol, which amplifies the inflammatory response and promotes myelopoiesis. Here, the authors detail the mechanisms by which cholesterol accumulation affects immune signalling pathways and highlight potential therapeutic interventions that may have benefits for metabolic diseases.Nature Reviews Immunology 15, 104–116
Reviews |
Macrophages in atherosclerosis: a dynamic balance
In this Review, the authors provide a comprehensive overview of the role of macrophage dynamics in determining the initiation, progression and regression of atherosclerotic inflammation. Understanding the factors that determine the inflammatory state of the plaque may help to identify potential therapeutic targets for plaque regression.Nature Reviews Immunology 13, 709–721
Research |
MafB promotes atherosclerosis by inhibiting foam-cell apoptosis
In the early stages of atherosclerosis, macrophages in the vessel wall convert into foam cells, which promote the rise of atherosclerotic plaques. Here Hamada et al. show that the macrophage transcription factor MafB inhibits foam-cell apoptosis, and that its absence promotes atherosclerosis development in mice.Nature Communications 5, 3147
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Trafficking patterns of mononuclear phagocytes
Gwendalyn Randolph describes a 1981 paper by Ross Gerrity that stimulated her career focus on the trafficking of mononuclear phagocytes.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 660
Research Highlights |
Atherosclerosis: Fatty plaque link to inflammationNature 490, 9
Research Highlights |
Macrophage regulationNature Immunology 13, 1143
Research Highlights |
Macrophages: Lipid metabolism linked to anti-inflammatory functionsNature Reviews Immunology 12, 747
Research Highlights |
Cardiovascular biology: Fatty foam cellsNature 463, 713