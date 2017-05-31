Molecular engineering

News and Views |
Nature 546, 44–45
Optogenetics: Switching with red and blue
Time-programmable drug dosing allows the manipulation, suppression and reversal of antibiotic drug resistance in vitro
It is unclear whether strategies involving antibiotic cycling can efficiently control the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Here, Yoshida et al. show that the evolution of multi-drug-resistant bacteria in vitro can be manipulated by administering pairs of antibiotics and switching between them.Nature Communications 8, 15589
Dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes from antibiotic producers to pathogens
Some antibiotic resistance genes found in pathogenic bacteria might derive from antibiotic-producing actinobacteria. Here, Jiang et al. provide bioinformatic and experimental evidence supporting this hypothesis, and propose a specific mechanism for the transfer of these genes between bacterial phyla.Nature Communications 8, 15784
Genetically encoded fluorescent sensors reveal dynamic regulation of NADPH metabolism
Genetically encoded iNap sensors allow imaging of NADPH with high spatiotemporal resolution in living systems. The iNaps cover physiologically relevant NADPH concentrations and are demonstrated in mammalian cells and live zebrafish.
Microbiology: Diversity breeds tolerance
A gene has been identified that underpins the capacity of mycobacterial cells to divide to produce physiologically different daughter cells. This finding has implications for drug treatment of tuberculosis. See Letter p.153
Infection: Intravesical gentamicin ameliorates recurrent UTI
Light-sensitive E. coli paint a colourful picture
Microbes have been genetically engineered to sense red, green and blue light, and to produce pictures of what they 'see'.
Colour pictures made in bacterial film
Engineered E. coli produce red, green and blue pigments based on light exposure.
Multiple optogenetic technologies are required to control biological activity simultaneously with different colors of light. Optimizing a near-infrared-induced heterodimerization system, which can be combined with blue-light-controlled domains, enables precise spatiotemporal control of target molecules in live mammalian cells.
Yeast cells turned into penicillin factories
The microbe could be engineered to make new antibiotics.