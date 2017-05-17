News and Views |
Protein design (or protein engineering) is a technique by which proteins with enhanced or novel functional properties are created. Proteins can be engineered by rational design, which typically uses computational tools to identify useful mutations, or by directed evolution, which uses random mutagenesis coupled with a selection process to identify desired variants.
Nature Chemical Biology 13, 573–574
Genetically encoded fluorescent sensors reveal dynamic regulation of NADPH metabolism
Genetically encoded iNap sensors allow imaging of NADPH with high spatiotemporal resolution in living systems. The iNaps cover physiologically relevant NADPH concentrations and are demonstrated in mammalian cells and live zebrafish.
Biosynthesis and genetic encoding of phosphothreonine through parallel selection and deep sequencing
A new approach to evolve novel aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase–tRNA pairs with orthogonal substrate specificity is applied to generate a system to site-specifically incorporate phosphothreonine into proteins, enabling functional studies of this post-translational modification.
Engineering protein stability with atomic precision in a monomeric miniprotein
The design and mutagenesis of an α-helix-containing monomeric miniprotein, PPα-Tyr, provide insights into weak noncovalent CH–π interactions that help define and stabilize folded proteins and protein–ligand interactions.
Efficient protein production inspired by how spiders make silk
The properties of many transmembrane or aggregation-prone proteins make them difficult to recombinantly express. Here the authors use a modified N-terminal domain of a spider silk protein to express and purify several difficult to express proteins at levels considerably higher than with conventional tags.Nature Communications 8, 15504
Optogenetics: Switching with red and blue
Multiple optogenetic technologies are required to control biological activity simultaneously with different colors of light. Optimizing a near-infrared-induced heterodimerization system, which can be combined with blue-light-controlled domains, enables precise spatiotemporal control of target molecules in live mammalian cells.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 573–574
Optogenetics: Lighting up kinasesNature Chemical Biology 13, 451
Imaging: Luciferase matchmakerNature Chemical Biology 13, 343
Engineered proteins: A carbon monoxide antidote
A re-engineered haemoglobin-like protein protects mice poisoned with the lethal gas carbon monoxide.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0030
Mining ancient proteins for next-generation drugs
Predicting the evolutionary ancestors of a protein drug provides a strategy for optimizing its pharmaceutical properties.Nature Biotechnology 35, 28–29
Biocatalysis: Custom carbon cyclingNature Chemical Biology 13, 1