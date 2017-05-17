News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Chemical Biology 13, 573–574
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Engineered bacteria can function in the mammalian gut long-term as live diagnostics of inflammation
An engineered commensal E. coli strain can function as a living diagnostic for a marker of inflammation in the murine gut for 200 days.
Research | | open
Redesigning metabolism based on orthogonality principles
Growth-coupled designs for chemical production are limited by native metabolic networks’ optimality for growth. Here, the authors introduce pathway orthogonality as a measure of the independence of biomass and chemical production pathways, identify metabolic valves that allow substrate utilization to be switched between the two, and demonstrate advantages of orthogonal designs.Nature Communications 8, 15188
Research | | open
Digital logic circuits in yeast with CRISPR-dCas9 NOR gates
The leakiness of commonly used genetic components can make the construction of complex synthetic circuits difficult. Here the authors construct NOR gate architecture, using dCas9 fused to the chromatin remodeller Mxi1, that can be wired together into complex circuits.Nature Communications 8, 15459
Research |
Engineering RGB color vision into Escherichia coli
A synthetic biology system composed of light-wavelength-responsive genetic regulators, signal-processing circuits and pigment-production pathways have resulted in an Escherichia coli strain that can record color images in RGB format.
Research | | open
A synthetic biochemistry platform for cell free production of monoterpenes from glucose
Terpenes are bioactive natural products derived from plants with several commercial applications. Here, the authors engineer a cell-free system composed of 27 enzymes that convert glucose into terpenes, highlighting the potential of synthetic biochemistry approaches for biocompounds production.Nature Communications 8, 15526
News and Comment
News |
Light-sensitive E. coli paint a colourful picture
Microbes have been genetically engineered to sense red, green and blue light, and to produce pictures of what they 'see'.
Research Highlights |
Colour pictures made in bacterial film
Engineered E. coli produce red, green and blue pigments based on light exposure.
News and Views |
Optogenetics: Switching with red and blue
Multiple optogenetic technologies are required to control biological activity simultaneously with different colors of light. Optimizing a near-infrared-induced heterodimerization system, which can be combined with blue-light-controlled domains, enables precise spatiotemporal control of target molecules in live mammalian cells.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 573–574
Research Highlights |
Yeast cells turned into penicillin factories
The microbe could be engineered to make new antibiotics.
Research Highlights |
There's an app for insulin control
Smartphone-controlled engineered cells can regulate blood sugar in diabetic mice.
News and Views |
Transmembrane Signalling: Membrane messengers
Life has evolved elaborate means of communicating essential chemical information across cell membranes. Inspired by biology, two new artificial mechanisms have now been developed that use synthetic messenger molecules to relay chemical signals into or across lipid membranes.Nature Chemistry 9, 406–407