Leukocytes

Definition

Leukocytes are the white blood cells of the immune system that protect our tissues from infection and other forms of damage. Leukocytes can be sub-classed as cells of the innate immune system (for example, macrophages, neutrophils and dendritic cells) or of the adaptive immune system (for example, B cells and T cells).

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.

    • Meng Xia
    • , Juan Liu
    • , Shuxun Liu
    • , Kun Chen
    • , Hongyu Lin
    • , Minghong Jiang
    • , Xiaoqing Xu
    • , Yiquan Xue
    • , Wei Liu
    • , Yan Gu
    • , Xiang Zhang
    • , Zhiqing Li
    • , Lin Yi
    • , Youcun Qian
    • , Chen Zhou
    • , Ru Li
    • , Xuan Zhang
    • , Zhanguo Li
    •  & Xuetao Cao
    Nature Communications 8, 15818

  • Research | | open

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    • Claudia Minici
    • , Maria Gounari
    • , Rudolf Übelhart
    • , Lydia Scarfò
    • , Marcus Dühren-von Minden
    • , Dunja Schneider
    • , Alpaslan Tasdogan
    • , Alabbas Alkhatib
    • , Andreas Agathangelidis
    • , Stavroula Ntoufa
    • , Nicholas Chiorazzi
    • , Hassan Jumaa
    • , Kostas Stamatopoulos
    • , Paolo Ghia
    •  & Massimo Degano
    Nature Communications 8, 15746

  • Research | | open

    The thymocyte development protein Tespa1 is known to translate T cell receptor signals by affecting the calcium signalling cascade, but it is not clear how. Here the authors show that Tespa1 recruits IP3R1 to the TCR signalling complex.

    • Jingjing Liang
    • , Jun Lyu
    • , Meng Zhao
    • , Dan Li
    • , Mingzhu Zheng
    • , Yan Fang
    • , Fangzhu Zhao
    • , Jun Lou
    • , Chuansheng Guo
    • , Lie Wang
    • , Di Wang
    • , Wanli Liu
    •  & Linrong Lu
    Nature Communications 8, 15732

  • Research | | open

    T regulatory (Treg) cells are essential for maintaining immune homeostasis, but how the stability of their lineage and function is regulated is unclear. Here the authors show that Ndfip1 is essential for suppressing Treg cell IL-4 production and metabolic alteration to preserve Treg lineage and function.

    • Awo Akosua Kesewa Layman
    • , Guoping Deng
    • , Claire E. O’Leary
    • , Samuel Tadros
    • , Rajan M. Thomas
    • , Joseph M. Dybas
    • , Emily K. Moser
    • , Andrew D. Wells
    • , Nicolai M. Doliba
    •  & Paula M. Oliver
    Nature Communications 8, 15677

  • Research | | open

    γδT cells are activated by phosphoantigens, and ABCA1 is involved in cholesterol transport. Here the authors link these ideas to show that ABCA1, apoA-I and BTN3A1 regulate extracellular phosphoantigen release by dendritic cells, and implicate ABCA1 in mevalonate-mediated activation of Vγ9Vδ2 T cells.

    • Barbara Castella
    • , Joanna Kopecka
    • , Patrizia Sciancalepore
    • , Giorgia Mandili
    • , Myriam Foglietta
    • , Nico Mitro
    • , Donatella Caruso
    • , Francesco Novelli
    • , Chiara Riganti
    •  & Massimo Massaia
    Nature Communications 8, 15663

  • Research | | open

    IL-17-producing γδ T (γδT17) cells position in barrier tissues but also home to inflammatory sites. How this trafficking is regulated is unclear. Here the authors show that the dynamic expression of chemokine receptors CCR2 and CCR6 differentiates γδT17 cell trafficking patterns at homeostasis and in inflammatory scenarios.

    • Duncan R. McKenzie
    • , Ervin E. Kara
    • , Cameron R. Bastow
    • , Timona S. Tyllis
    • , Kevin A. Fenix
    • , Carly E. Gregor
    • , Jasmine J. Wilson
    • , Rachelle Babb
    • , James C. Paton
    • , Axel Kallies
    • , Stephen L. Nutt
    • , Anne Brüstle
    • , Matthias Mack
    • , Iain Comerford
    •  & Shaun R. McColl
    Nature Communications 8, 15632
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment