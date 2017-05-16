Organometallic chemistry

Latest Research and Reviews
Nickel-catalysed retro-hydroamidocarbonylation of aliphatic amides to olefins
Converting the normally highly stable amide bond into different functionalities is a challenging task. Here the authors report a nickel-catalysed retro-hydroamidocarbonylation procedure, allowing the conversion of aliphatic amides into alkenes across a range of substrates.Nature Communications 8, 14993
Elucidating bonding preferences in tetrakis(imido)uranate(VI) dianions
The field of high-valent uranium chemistry has been dominated by the linear uranyl moiety [UO2]2+ and its imido analogues. A family of tetrakis(imido)uranate dianions has now been developed that displays four uranium–nitrogen multiple bonds. Their geometry is dictated by cation coordination and steric factors rather than electronic ones.
Chelation and stabilization of berkelium in oxidation state +IV
Berkelium is the only transplutonium element predicted to be able to exhibit both +III and +IV oxidation states in solution. Bk(IV) has now been stabilized through chelation with a siderophore derivative. The resulting neutral coordination compound was characterized and compared with the negatively charged species obtained by chelation of neighbouring trivalent actinides.
Easy access to nucleophilic boron through diborane to magnesium boryl metathesis
Organoboranes are widely employed in organic synthesis and typically are prepared using electrophilic boron sources. Here the authors report a route to nucleophilic boryl anions via organomagnesium-driven cleavage of boron-boron bonds.Nature Communications 8, 15022
Naked d-orbital in a centrochiral Ni(II) complex as a catalyst for asymmetric [3+2] cycloaddition
Understanding the interplay between electronic structure and performance and how it relates to mechanism is important for catalysis. Here the authors report an asymmetric [3+2] cycloaddition and show the Ni(II) catalyst possesses a weakly bound acetate ligand, leaving the dz2 orbital partially vacant.Nature Communications 8, 14875
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Emissive Materials: OLEDs: rotation propels crossingNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0040
Research Highlights |
Organometallic chemistry: High-valent iron gets homolepticNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0036
News and Views |
Organometallic chemistry: A shortcut to molecular complexity
A unique transformation for the site-selective cleavage of one C–C single bond and two C–H bonds in sequence has now been developed. This enables a simple carbon skeleton to be reorganized into a significantly more complex form with remarkable efficiency.Nature Chemistry 9, 298–299
Research Highlights |
Cycloadditions: Lighting the way for cobalt catalysisNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0010
News and Views |
C–H activation: Complex peptides made simple
Nature oxidizes biosynthetic intermediates into structurally and functionally diverse peptides. An iron-catalysed C–H oxidation mimics this approach in the lab, enabling chemists to synthesize structural analogues with ease.Nature Chemistry 9, 9–10
News and Views |
Actinide chemistry: New compounds on the Bk menuNature Chemistry 8, 995