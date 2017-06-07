Bioinorganic chemistry

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Structural and functional characterization of the hydrogenase-maturation HydF protein
The structure of the hydrogenase-maturation protein HydF in the holo form with its [4Fe-4S] cluster reveals a labile glutamate ligand that allows binding of artificial 2Fe subcluster mimics, thus endowing HydF with its own hydrogenase activity.
Research |
Characterization of a selenocysteine-ligated P450 compound I reveals direct link between electron donation and reactivity
The oxidative prowess of cytochrome P450s has been suggested to stem from the electron-donating axial ligand. Now, a selenocysteine-ligated P450 compound I has been trapped and characterized providing an avenue to examine this hypothesis. Measurements reveal that the selenolate-ligated compound I cleaves C–H bonds more rapidly than the wild-type equivalent.
Research | | open
Rationally designed mineralization for selective recovery of the rare earth elements
Lanthanide elements are difficult to separate from aqueous solution with low energy input. Here, the authors design a peptide that recognizes and drives the precipitation of an insoluble lanthanide complex under physiological conditions, introducing a biomineralization-based approach for rare earth recovery.Nature Communications 8, 15670
Research | | open
Structural basis for conductance through TRIC cation channels
Trimeric intracellular cation channels (TRICs) elicit K+ currents to counteract luminal negative potential during Ca2+ release from intracellular stores. Here the authors present structures of prokaryotic TRICs in their open and closed states, obtaining molecular insight into TRICs’ function.Nature Communications 8, 15103
Research | | open
ISCA1 is essential for mitochondrial Fe4S4 biogenesis in vivo
The mitochondrial proteins ISCA1 and ISCA2 form a complex that is involved in the biogenesis of Fe–S clusters. Here the authors report that ISCA1 and ISCA2 interact differently with proteins of the Fe–S machinery and that under certain conditions, ISCA2 seems dispensable for Fe–S biogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 15124
News and Comment
News and Views |
Organomimetic clusters: Precision in 3D
Biomimetic molecules that can be easily tailored offer numerous opportunities. Now, boron-based clusters have been shown to be excellent biomimetics. The ease with which the cluster surfaces can be modified stands to change how chemists might go about preparing materials for imaging, drug delivery and other applications.Nature Chemistry 9, 299–301
Research Highlights |
Fuel cells: Bio-inspired designNature Energy 2, 17014
News and Views |
Nitrogenase: A fuel-producing microbe
Nitrogenase has the canonical ability to reduce N2 to NH3, but under certain conditions, either in vitro or in vivo, it has the additional capability to convert CO2 to CO and CO to light hydrocarbons.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 134–135
News and Views |
Bioinorganic chemistry: Nitrate NO moreNature Chemistry 9, 8
News and Views |
Photosynthesis: Short circuit at the chlorophyll
Interfacing photosynthetic proteins and electrodes for investigating light-induced charge separation remains challenging. The discovery of a competing charge transfer pathway through the light-harvesting antenna defines new design requirements for electrode modification.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 990–991
Research Highlights |
Addiction: Under a stressful influence
In rats, stress promotes alcohol use by altering chloride gradients across the membranes of GABAergic neurons in the ventral tegmental area.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 741