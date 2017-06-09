Solid-state chemistry

Definition

Solid-state chemistry is the study of the preparation, structure and properties of solid materials.

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Helium, the 'most noble' of the noble gases, had only been coaxed into forming molecular ions or van der Waals compounds. It has now been seen in a stable solid compound, Na2He, under high pressure.

    • Maosheng Miao
    Nature Chemistry 9, 409–410

  • News and Views |

    Coupling high ionic and low electronic conductivity in the electrolyte of low-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells remains a challenge. Now, the electronic conductivity of a perovskite electrolyte, which has high proton conductivity, is shown to be heavily suppressed when exposed to hydrogen, leading to high fuel cell performance.

    • Wei Zhou
    •  & Zongping Shao
    Nature Energy 1, 16078

  • News and Views |

    The properties of metal–organic frameworks — promising for a myriad of applications — can be commonly tuned by judicious choice of the building blocks used to prepare the material. Now, simply downsizing a rigid, non-porous MOF to a thin film has been shown to endow it with dynamic, gate-opening-type guest uptake behaviour.

    • Christopher J. Sumby
    Nature Chemistry 8, 294–296

  • News and Views |

    Controlling interfaces between transition-metal oxides and dissimilar structures is crucial for practical applications, yet has remained a quandary. Now, a coherent interface that bridges a perovskite and a fluorite structure has been formed using judiciously chosen metal cations.

    • Kenneth R. Poeppelmeier
    •  & James M. Rondinelli
    Nature Chemistry 8, 292–294

  • News and Views |

    The photoinduced production of hydrogen from HCl is an attractive alternative to water splitting. Insights into this challenging reaction have now been gained using photocrystallography, which provides a snapshot of the structural changes occurring during the elimination of chlorine from a dinuclear rhodium catalyst.

    • Haifeng Yang
    •  & François P. Gabbaï
    Nature Chemistry 7, 12–13
