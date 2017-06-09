Solid-state chemistry

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Overcoming the crystallization and designability issues in the ultrastable zirconium phosphonate framework system
Zirconium phosphonate based metal-organic frameworks often exhibit superior chemical stabilities, but typically exist as poorly crystalline or amorphous materials. Here the authors exploit an ionothermal method to obtain highly porous and remarkably stable single crystalline zirconium phosphonate frameworks that can efficiently remove uranyl ions from aqueous solutions.Nature Communications 8, 15369
Research | | open
Construction of hierarchically porous metal–organic frameworks through linker labilization
Expanding pore sizes and volumes in metal-organic frameworks is challenging, but crucial for the encapsulation of larger guest molecules. Here, Zhou and colleagues report a linker labilization strategy to construct MOFs containing hierarchical pore architectures with dimensions ranging from 1.5 to 18 nm.Nature Communications 8, 15356
Research |
Incipient class II mixed valency in a plutonium solid-state compound
Unlike in the d block, intervalence charge transfer is rare in the 5f block owing to localized valence electrons and poor overlap between metal and ligand orbitals. Delocalization of 5f electrons has now been observed in a Pu(III)/Pu(IV)–pyridinedicarboxylate solid-state compound. It occurs through metal-to-ligand charge transfer with both plutonium centres.
News and Comment
News and Views |
White light-emitting diodes: Stabilizing colour and intensity
Thermally activated defects in a blue-emitting phosphor can enhance energy transfer to the activator, and compensate for thermal quenching.Nature Materials 16, 500–501
News and Views |
Helium Chemistry: React with nobility
Helium, the 'most noble' of the noble gases, had only been coaxed into forming molecular ions or van der Waals compounds. It has now been seen in a stable solid compound, Na2He, under high pressure.Nature Chemistry 9, 409–410
News and Views |
Fuel cells: Hydrogen induced insulation
Coupling high ionic and low electronic conductivity in the electrolyte of low-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells remains a challenge. Now, the electronic conductivity of a perovskite electrolyte, which has high proton conductivity, is shown to be heavily suppressed when exposed to hydrogen, leading to high fuel cell performance.Nature Energy 1, 16078
News and Views |
Metal–organic frameworks: A thin film opening
The properties of metal–organic frameworks — promising for a myriad of applications — can be commonly tuned by judicious choice of the building blocks used to prepare the material. Now, simply downsizing a rigid, non-porous MOF to a thin film has been shown to endow it with dynamic, gate-opening-type guest uptake behaviour.Nature Chemistry 8, 294–296
News and Views |
Oxide interfaces: Mismatched lattices patched up
Controlling interfaces between transition-metal oxides and dissimilar structures is crucial for practical applications, yet has remained a quandary. Now, a coherent interface that bridges a perovskite and a fluorite structure has been formed using judiciously chosen metal cations.Nature Chemistry 8, 292–294
News and Views |
Metal–halide bond activation: A chloride shift in the spotlight
The photoinduced production of hydrogen from HCl is an attractive alternative to water splitting. Insights into this challenging reaction have now been gained using photocrystallography, which provides a snapshot of the structural changes occurring during the elimination of chlorine from a dinuclear rhodium catalyst.Nature Chemistry 7, 12–13