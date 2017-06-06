Latest Research and Reviews
Research
Selective BET bromodomain inhibition as an antifungal therapeutic strategy
BET proteins bind chromatin through their bromodomains (BDs) to regulate transcription and chromatin remodelling. Here, the authors show that the BET protein Bdf1 is essential for the fungal pathogen Candida albicans, and report compounds that inhibit the Bdf1 BDs with high selectivity over human BDs.Nature Communications 8, 15482
Research
The Magnaporthe oryzae nitrooxidative stress response suppresses rice innate immunity during blast disease
Magnaporthe oryzae nitronate monooxygenase NMO2 is shown to be required for prevention of damaging lipid nitration and host ROS-mediated innate immune responses in rice plants, enabling biotrophic growth of the rice blast fungus.Nature Microbiology 2, 17054
News and Comment
News and Views
Immune evasion: Face changing in the fungal opera
Growth of Candida albicans on different host carbon sources reveals that the cell wall is a live organelle that can respond to alterations in the environment by masking a cell surface epitope to protect the fungal cell from the host immune response.Nature Microbiology 2, 16266
News and Views
Fungal physiology: Robbing the bank of haem iron
Structural determination of the secreted haem-binding protein from Candida albicans reveals a novel fold and haem coordination environment that facilitates the shuttling of the haem cofactor across the cell wall to the cell surface.Nature Microbiology 1, 16179
News and Views
Fungal pathogenesis: Host modulation every which way
The plant pathogenic fungus Fusarium oxysporum secretes an effector that is similar to a plant peptide hormone, underscoring the variety of mechanisms that plant pathogens have evolved to tamper with host physiology.Nature Microbiology 1, 16075
Research Highlights
Fungal Biology: A fungal quorum-sensing system
This study shows that Qsp1 is an autoregulatory signalling peptide that matures extracellularly and is imported into the cell by Opt1 to regulate virulence. This is the first description of the molecular mechanisms that are involved in eukaryotic quorum sensing.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 404–405
Research Highlights
Fungal Pathogenesis: Candida's toxic relationship with its host
This study identifies candidalysin, a new peptide toxin produced by Candida albicans hyphae that causes host tissue damage and inflammation.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 268
Research Highlights
Fungal pathogenesis: Copy and cut to evade host defenceNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 193