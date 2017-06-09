Fungal genetics
Fungal genetics is the study of the mechanisms of heritable information in fungi. Yeasts and filamentous fungi are extensively used as model organisms for eukaryotic genetic research, including cell cycle regulation, chromatin structure, genetic recombination and gene regulation.
Research |
A parts list for fungal cellulosomes revealed by comparative genomics
This study identifies the proteins critical to fungal cellulosome assembly, characterizing the complex as evolutionarily chimeric — an independently evolved fungal complex co-opted catalytic activities from bacteria coexisting within the gut.Nature Microbiology 2, 17087
News and Views |
Fungal physiology: Red light plugs into MAPK pathway
A classical mutant screen and genetic analyses powered by next-generation sequencing reveal that Aspergillus nidulans phytochrome-dependent red light sensing is transmitted via the high-osmolarity-glycerol mitogen-activated protein kinase cascade.Nature Microbiology 1, 16052
Research Highlights |
Fungal physiology: Aspergillus sees the light
This study shows that the SakA stress-sensing pathway is required for phytochrome-dependent light signalling in Aspergillus nidulans.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 192–193
Research Highlights |
Beadle and Tatum and the origins of molecular biology
Recognition of the innovative nature of the Beadle and Tatum experiment of mutation induction followed by selection has faded in the decades since; Bernard Strauss explains why.
News and Views |
Fungal evolution: On the origin of yeast species
High-throughput population genomics reveals how the evolution of chromosome arrangement and sequence divergence followed by secondary contact upon glacier retreat initiates homoploid hybrid speciation in natural populations of the budding yeast Saccharomyces paradoxus.Nature Microbiology 1, 15017
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: Environmental noise controlNature Reviews Genetics 16, 624–625
Research Highlights |
Fungal physiology: A phospho-switch for pathogenesisNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 126