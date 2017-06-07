Research | | open
Fungal biology
Fungal biology is the scientific discipline that concerns the biology of fungi, which include unicellular microorganisms as well as large multicellular organisms. Fungal biology is sometimes called mycology, a term that was coined by botanists when it was still assumed that fungi were plants.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3009
Reviews |
Ustilago maydis effectors and their impact on virulence
Biotrophic fungal plant pathogens secrete protein effectors that support colonization of the host. Here, Kahmann and colleagues discuss new insights into the effector repertoire of smut fungi, the molecular mechanisms whereby effectors of Ustilago maydis change plant cell processes, how the respective genes are regulated and how effectors evolve.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Antifungals: Uncovering new drugs and targets
Two studies discover new avenues that could be explored for the novel therapeutic intervention of fungal infections.
Research Highlights |
Fungal biology: A key regulator of secondary metabolitesNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 727
Research Highlights |
Fungal Biology: A fungal quorum-sensing system
This study shows that Qsp1 is an autoregulatory signalling peptide that matures extracellularly and is imported into the cell by Opt1 to regulate virulence. This is the first description of the molecular mechanisms that are involved in eukaryotic quorum sensing.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 404–405
News and Views |
Fungal physiology: Red light plugs into MAPK pathway
A classical mutant screen and genetic analyses powered by next-generation sequencing reveal that Aspergillus nidulans phytochrome-dependent red light sensing is transmitted via the high-osmolarity-glycerol mitogen-activated protein kinase cascade.Nature Microbiology 1, 16052
Research Highlights |
Antimicrobials: Fungal fear of commitment
A fungal pathogen evolves transient resistance to an antimicrobial drug using a novel RNAi-mediated pathway that generates reversible epimutations.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 656–657
Research Highlights |
Fungal biology: ECM fungi and all that JAZz
A new study provides the first mechanistic insights into the negative regulation of plant jasmonic acid signalling by an ectomycorrhizal fungus, Laccaria bicolor.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 459