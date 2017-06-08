DNA replication
DNA replication is the biological process by which an exact copy of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecule is created and it is the basis for biological inheritance. Each of the two strands of the DNA molecule acts as a template for the synthesis of a complementary strand.
Mechanisms of DNA replication termination
The termination of DNA replication involves convergence of replication forks, the completion of DNA synthesis, replisome disassembly and the decatenation of daughter DNA molecules. Recent discoveries illustrate how replisome disassembly in eukaryotes is controlled by E3 ubiquitin ligases and how this activity is regulated to avoid genome instability.
Understanding nucleosome dynamics and their links to gene expression and DNA replication
The presence of nucleosomes and their substructures affects local chromatin structure and function. Thus, nucleosome occupancy, their exact positioning and composition need to be dynamically regulated. Advances in genomic technologies have improved our understanding of nucleosome dynamics in various cellular processes, most notably DNA replication and transcription.
Molecular basis for PrimPol recruitment to replication forks by RPA
PrimPol is a multifunctional replicative enzyme that can bypass DNA damage, as well as reprime replication restart. Here, the authors have elucidated how PrimPol is recruited to stalled replication forks via specific interactions with RPA, which stimulates its primase activity.Nature Communications 8, 15222
Identification and characterization of a heterotrimeric archaeal DNA polymerase holoenzyme
The current model for B-family DNA polymerases in archaea is one of single-subunit enzymes in contrast to the multi-subunit complexes in eukaryotes. Here the authors show that PolB1 from Sulfolobus solfataricus exists as a heterotrimeric complex in cell extracts.Nature Communications 8, 15075
PIF1 family DNA helicases suppress R-loop mediated genome instability at tRNA genes
The budding yeast genome encodes two Pif1 family helicases, Pif1 and Rrm3, previously shown to have distinct functions in the maintenance of telomeres and other aspects of genome stability. Here the authors identify a role for Pif1 (and Rrm3) in promoting DNA replication and suppressing R-loop mediated DNA damage at tRNA genes.Nature Communications 8, 15025
Terminating the replication helicase
A feature of the cell cycle is that the events of one cycle must be reset before the next one begins. A study now shows that the replication machinery is removed from fully replicated DNA by a conserved ubiquitin- and CDC48 (also known as p97)-dependent pathway. This explains how eukaryotic chromosomes are returned to the unreplicated state.Nature Cell Biology 19, 410–412
DNA Damage Response: RNA m6A regulates DNA repair
G1 cyclins protect pluripotency
G1 cyclins are considered essential for DNA replication and cell division. A recent report now shows that some cells can cycle in the absence of G1 cyclins. In embryonic stem cells and cancer cells, G1 cyclins are required to activate cyclin-dependent kinases to phosphorylate core pluripotency factors and maintain pluripotency.Nature Cell Biology 19, 149–150
Break-induced replication: an unhealthy choice for stress relief?
Determining the molecular mechanisms responsible for trinucleotide DNA repeat expansions is critical, as such expansions underlie many neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders. Mirkin and colleagues now propose that large-scale expansions of trinucleotide repeats can be generated by DNA-break-induced replication.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 11–12
Genome stability: Cyclin' on mRNA
Cyclin A2 ensures accurate chromosome segregation through cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) activation, and proper DNA replication and repair through previously uncharacterized kinase-independent RNA-binding activity.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 676–677
p21 shapes cancer evolution
Although known to induce cellular senescence, an important tumour suppressor mechanism, mutation of CDKN1A — the gene encoding p21 (also known as WAF1 or CIP1) — is rare in human cancers. Now, a study reports a previously unappreciated oncogenic effect of p21 overexpression that shapes cancer genome evolution through induction of replication stress.Nature Cell Biology 18, 722–724