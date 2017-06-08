DNA replication

Definition

DNA replication is the biological process by which an exact copy of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecule is created and it is the basis for biological inheritance. Each of the two strands of the DNA molecule acts as a template for the synthesis of a complementary strand.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    A feature of the cell cycle is that the events of one cycle must be reset before the next one begins. A study now shows that the replication machinery is removed from fully replicated DNA by a conserved ubiquitin- and CDC48 (also known as p97)-dependent pathway. This explains how eukaryotic chromosomes are returned to the unreplicated state.

    • Vincent Gaggioli
    •  & Philip Zegerman
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 410–412

  • News and Views |

    G1 cyclins are considered essential for DNA replication and cell division. A recent report now shows that some cells can cycle in the absence of G1 cyclins. In embryonic stem cells and cancer cells, G1 cyclins are required to activate cyclin-dependent kinases to phosphorylate core pluripotency factors and maintain pluripotency.

    • Julia Arand
    •  & Julien Sage
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 149–150

  • News and Views |

    Determining the molecular mechanisms responsible for trinucleotide DNA repeat expansions is critical, as such expansions underlie many neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders. Mirkin and colleagues now propose that large-scale expansions of trinucleotide repeats can be generated by DNA-break-induced replication.

    • Juraj Kramara
    • , Beth Osia
    •  & Anna Malkova
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 11–12

  • News and Views |

    Although known to induce cellular senescence, an important tumour suppressor mechanism, mutation of CDKN1A — the gene encoding p21 (also known as WAF1 or CIP1) — is rare in human cancers. Now, a study reports a previously unappreciated oncogenic effect of p21 overexpression that shapes cancer genome evolution through induction of replication stress.

    • Vasily S. Romanov
    •  & K. Lenhard Rudolph
    Nature Cell Biology 18, 722–724
All News & Comment