DNA synthesis

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Identification and characterization of a heterotrimeric archaeal DNA polymerase holoenzyme
The current model for B-family DNA polymerases in archaea is one of single-subunit enzymes in contrast to the multi-subunit complexes in eukaryotes. Here the authors show that PolB1 from Sulfolobus solfataricus exists as a heterotrimeric complex in cell extracts.Nature Communications 8, 15075
Reviews |
Order from clutter: selective interactions at mammalian replication origins
Genome-wide mapping, mathematical models and functional genetic analyses suggest that distinct molecular interactions at replication initiation sites underlie the regulation of DNA replication in metazoans. In this Review, the authors discuss recent insights into these DNA–protein interactions, and the genetic and epigenetic features of mammalian replication origins.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 101–116
Research | | open
Bacteriophage T5 gene D10 encodes a branch-migration proteinScientific Reports 6, 39414
News and Comment
News |
DNA writers attract investorsNature Biotechnology 34, 363–364
Research Highlights |
Synthetic biology: SCRaMbLE put to the testNature Methods 13, 16
News and Views |
Ribonucleotides in DNA: hidden in plain sight
Mapping of ribonucleotides to single-nucleotide resolution in yeast genomes provides new insight into the enzymology of DNA replication.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 176–178
Research Highlights |
DNA replication: Double duty for ATR
News and Views |
Delivering nonidentical twins
Two sibling DNA polymerases synthesize most of the eukaryotic nuclear genome. A new study provides insights into the distinct protein interactions that deliver these replicases for asymmetric leading- and lagging-strand replication and reveals possible cross-talk between DNA replication and other cellular processes.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 21, 649–651