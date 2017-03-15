Research |
RNA m6A methylation regulates the ultraviolet-induced DNA damage response
Methylation at the 6 position of adenosine (m6A) in RNA is rapidly and transiently induced at DNA damage sites in response to ultraviolet irradiation.
Translesion synthesis polymerase eta has a well characterized role in replicating past UV-induced DNA lesions and has recently been shown to act at difficult to replicate sequences. Here the authors show that its SUMOylation is required to recruit pol eta at the replication fork and to prevent under-replicated DNA.
Though related to high-fidelity replicases, DNA Pol ν performs mutagenic DNA synthesis. These properties are now explained by structural and biochemistry analyses of human DNA Pol ν revealing conformational changes involving the finger and thumb domains.
DNA polymerase θ is involved in alternative end-joining repair of DNA double-strand breaks. Structural and biochemical analyses shed light on pol θ's ability to prime DNA synthesis from nonoptimal base-pairing.
The primase–polymerase PrimPol is required for bypassing G-quadruplexes in vertebrate cells by repriming replication downstream of the structures.
Deciphering the complexity of events at telomeres has enhanced understanding of how telomeres function to maintain genome integrity and how their dysfunction gives rise to human disease.
Telomerase is a nucleoprotein complex of a reverse transcriptase and an RNA that binds complementary telomeric-repeat DNA sequences and directs their extension. In this Commentary, the authors propose how hairpin structures formed by telomeric DNA repeats promote addition of telomerase repeats and why telomere sequences are evolutionarily conserved despite the problems that they pose to DNA replication.
Faithful bypass of replication forks encountering obstructive DNA lesions is essential to prevent fork collapse and cell death. PrimPol is a new human primase and translesion polymerase that is able to bypass fork-blocking UV-induced lesions and to restart replication by origin-independent repriming.