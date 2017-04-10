Stalled forks

Definition

Replication fork stalling occurs if the replication proteins, or replisome, encounter problems. Stalled forks activate checkpoint signalling and therefore pause replication.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Determining the molecular mechanisms responsible for trinucleotide DNA repeat expansions is critical, as such expansions underlie many neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders. Mirkin and colleagues now propose that large-scale expansions of trinucleotide repeats can be generated by DNA-break-induced replication.

    • Juraj Kramara
    • , Beth Osia
    •  & Anna Malkova
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 11–12

  • News and Views |

    Although known to induce cellular senescence, an important tumour suppressor mechanism, mutation of CDKN1A — the gene encoding p21 (also known as WAF1 or CIP1) — is rare in human cancers. Now, a study reports a previously unappreciated oncogenic effect of p21 overexpression that shapes cancer genome evolution through induction of replication stress.

    • Vasily S. Romanov
    •  & K. Lenhard Rudolph
    Nature Cell Biology 18, 722–724

  • News and Views |

    Faithful bypass of replication forks encountering obstructive DNA lesions is essential to prevent fork collapse and cell death. PrimPol is a new human primase and translesion polymerase that is able to bypass fork-blocking UV-induced lesions and to restart replication by origin-independent repriming.

    • Thomas Helleday
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 20, 1348–1350

  • Research Highlights |

    Simon Boulton and colleagues have found that the 3′–5′ superfamily 2 helicase HELQ is important to prevent germ cell attrition and tumour development in mice.

    • Nicola McCarthy
    Nature Reviews Cancer 13, 679
All News & Comment