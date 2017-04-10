Stalled forks

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 783
Pif1-family helicases cooperatively suppress widespread replication-fork arrest at tRNA genes
Genome-wide analyses of S. cerevisiae replisome mobility reveal overlapping roles of Pif1 and Rrm3 helicases in alleviating replication-fork arrest at tRNA genes.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 162–170
The role of break-induced replication in large-scale expansions of (CAG)n/(CTG)n repeats
A newly developed assay in yeast reveals that large-scale expansions of trinucleotide repeats can occur in a single step, rather than through several small-scale events.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 55–60
Replication intermediates that escape Dna2 activity are processed by Holliday junction resolvase Yen1
DNA replication stress drives genome instability and cancer. Here, Ölmezer and colleagues show that the helicase activity of multifunctional enzyme Dna2 suppresses dead-end replication structures that impair chromosome segregation if not removed by Holliday junction resolvase Yen1 in yeast.Nature Communications 7, 13157
Valproate inhibits MAP kinase signalling and cell cycle progression in S. cerevisiaeScientific Reports 6, 36013
Break-induced replication: an unhealthy choice for stress relief?
Determining the molecular mechanisms responsible for trinucleotide DNA repeat expansions is critical, as such expansions underlie many neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders. Mirkin and colleagues now propose that large-scale expansions of trinucleotide repeats can be generated by DNA-break-induced replication.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 11–12
p21 shapes cancer evolution
Although known to induce cellular senescence, an important tumour suppressor mechanism, mutation of CDKN1A — the gene encoding p21 (also known as WAF1 or CIP1) — is rare in human cancers. Now, a study reports a previously unappreciated oncogenic effect of p21 overexpression that shapes cancer genome evolution through induction of replication stress.Nature Cell Biology 18, 722–724
Bacterial genetics: A CRISPR sense of self
A new study proposes a model to explain why spacer acquisition by the CRISPR–Cas system is biased towards foreign DNA.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 328–329
Stem cells: Replication stress makes HSCs feel old
Replication stress, resulting from decreased expression of MCM proteins, drives the age-related functional decline of HSCs.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 560–561
PrimPol breaks replication barriers
Faithful bypass of replication forks encountering obstructive DNA lesions is essential to prevent fork collapse and cell death. PrimPol is a new human primase and translesion polymerase that is able to bypass fork-blocking UV-induced lesions and to restart replication by origin-independent repriming.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 20, 1348–1350
DNA damage: Running in parallel
Simon Boulton and colleagues have found that the 3′–5′ superfamily 2 helicase HELQ is important to prevent germ cell attrition and tumour development in mice.Nature Reviews Cancer 13, 679