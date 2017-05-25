News and Views |
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17049
Activity-based protein profiling as a robust method for enzyme identification and screening in extremophilic Archaea
Activity-based protein profiling (ABPP) is a chemical proteomics method to profile activity states of enzymes under physiological conditions. Here the authors show that ABPP can be applied to archaeal serine hydrolases in the model organism Sulfolobus acidocaldarius and can be used to identify novel putative serine hydrolases.Nature Communications 8, 15352
Structural and mechanistic insights into an archaeal DNA-guided Argonaute protein
Crystal structures of the Argonaute protein from the archaeon Methanocaldococcus jannaschii (MjAgo) in its apo state and bound to a guide DNA elucidate the molecular mechanisms that drive DNA-guided DNA silencing in Archaea.Nature Microbiology 2, 17035
A global analysis of transcription reveals two modes of Spt4/5 recruitment to archaeal RNA polymerase
A transcriptional analysis of Methanocaldococcus jannaschii identifies Spt4/5 as a general elongation factor in Archaea with two modes of recruitment to the RNA polymerase.Nature Microbiology 2, 17021
Thermophilic archaea activate butane via alkyl-coenzyme M formation
Anaerobic archaea enriched in thermophilic microbial consortia completely degrade butane by modifying mechanisms which were hitherto thought to be specific to methane metabolism.Nature 539, 396–401
An archaeal ADP-dependent serine kinase involved in cysteine biosynthesis and serine metabolism
Archaea metabolism has unique adaptations to hostile environments. Here Makino et al. describe an unusual ADP-dependent kinase that phosphorylates free serine to O-phosphoserine and participates in an additional cysteine biosynthetic pathway in the archaeon Thermococcus kodakarensis.Nature Communications 7, 13446
Archaeal physiology: Two modes of a DNA scissor
Structural and functional studies of the archaeum Methanocaldococcus jannaschii Argonaute (MjAgo) reveal a DNA-guided DNA nuclease that is also active without a guide. This unguided activity is suggested to prime MjAgo for its subsequent sequence-specific DNA-silencing role in host defence.Nature Microbiology 2, 17049
Archaeal biology: Masters of methane
Three new studies investigate the metabolic pathways that anaerobic archaea use to produce hydrocarbons such as methane and butane.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 726–727
Archaea: A novel DNA import systemNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 193
Archaeal physiology: Bridging the gaps in sulfur reductionNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 63
Microbial ecology: Wired communitiesNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 661
Archaeal biology: Less means more for Haloferax
In the archaeon Haloferax volcanii, origin depletion results in a fitness advantage and replication is initiated by homologous recombination.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 4–5