Discovery of extremely halophilic, methyl-reducing euryarchaea provides insights into the evolutionary origin of methanogenesis
Methanonatronarchaeia are a distinct class-level lineage of extremely halophilic methanogens, which lack features of classical methanogenesis and have a high intracellular concentration of potassium, suggesting potassium-based osmoprotection.Nature Microbiology 2, 17081
Mechanisms of gene flow in archaea
Archaea are highly diverse microorganisms that inhabit various environments. This evolutionary flexibility and adaptability has been supported by abundant horizontal gene transfer. In this Review, Albers and colleagues discuss the mechanisms and consequences of archaeal DNA transfer.
Retroelement-guided protein diversification abounds in vast lineages of Bacteria and Archaea
Diversity-generating retroelements are abundant in the reduced genomes of bacteria and archaea belonging to the CPR and DPANN phyla, driving hypervariability on proteins involved in signalling, transcriptional regulation, attachment and defence.Nature Microbiology 2, 17045
Archaeal genomics: Divergent methanogenic archaeaNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 667
Archaeal genomics: 3′ UTRs: a paradigm for archaeal gene regulation?Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 605
Archaeal evolution: Bridging the gapNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 328
A sequence of changes
With more than 1,000 bacterial and archaeal genome sequences now available, we look at the progress that has been made over the past 15 years.