Urological cancer

Latest Research and Reviews
Biology and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors
Rubin and colleagues discuss the origin and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors, and highlight potential new therapeutic strategies.Nature Medicine 23, 664–673
MYC activation cooperates with Vhl and Ink4a/Arf loss to induce clear cell renal cell carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a common and aggressive malignancy. Here, the authors generate two mouse models of the most common RCC subtypes: the human papillary RCC through MYC activation and clear cell RCC through MYC activation combined with Vhl and Cdkn2a deletion.Nature Communications 8, 15770
Surgery: First penis transplant in the USA
Prostate cancer: AZGP1 expression predicts favourable outcomes
Kidney cancer: Bap1 and Pbrm1 determine tumour grade
Prostate cancer: Lineage predicts ADT response