Bladder cancer

Definition

Bladder cancer is a cancer that forms in tissues of the bladder. Most bladder cancers are transitional cell carcinomas (cancer that begins in cells that normally make up the inner lining of the bladder). Other types include squamous cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma, which develop in the inner lining of the bladder.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment