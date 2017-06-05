Systemic lupus erythematosus
Systemic lupus erythematosus is a potentially fatal autoimmune disease that is characterized by wide-spread inflammation and tissue damage that can affect any part of the body. Commonly affected sites include the liver, kidneys, blood vessels, skin, heart and joints. Patients are treated with immunosuppressive drugs.
T cells and autoimmune kidney disease
T cells are critical drivers of autoimmunity and related organ damage, by supporting B-cell differentiation and antibody production or by directly promoting inflammation and cytotoxicity. This Review discusses the immune features of autoimmune nephropathies, with a focus on systemic lupus erythematosus and the role of T cells.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 329–343
Ectopic lymphoid neogenesis in rheumatic autoimmune diseases
Ectopic lymphoid structures have been identified in the target organs of a subset of patients with rheumatic autoimmune diseases. This Review describes these structures and summarizes our current understanding of how they form, function and contribute to autoimmunity.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 141–154
A missense variant in NCF1 is associated with susceptibility to multiple autoimmune diseases
Betty Tsao, Jian Zhao, Nan Shen and colleagues show that a common missense variant in NCF1 confers susceptibility to multiple autoimmune diseases. This variant, which leads to reduced production of reactive oxygen species, accounts for the strong association signal previously identified in the GTF2IRD1–GTF2I region at 7q11.23.Nature Genetics 49, 433–437
The rise of IL-2 therapy — a picture beyond Treg cells
Systemic lupus erythematosus: Atherosclerosis confined to patients with nephritisNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 322
Systemic lupus erythematosus: Withdrawing standard of care therapies in SLE trials?
Clinical trials of novel therapeutics in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) have so far been disappointing. A high placebo response rate in these trials owing to continued use of background immunosuppressive therapy could be confounding results. Could patient stratification and minimization of entry medications improve the effect size and interpretability of SLE trials?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 328–330