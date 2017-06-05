Systemic lupus erythematosus

Definition

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a potentially fatal autoimmune disease that is characterized by wide-spread inflammation and tissue damage that can affect any part of the body. Commonly affected sites include the liver, kidneys, blood vessels, skin, heart and joints. Patients are treated with immunosuppressive drugs.

