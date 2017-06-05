Lupus nephritis
Lupus nephritis is an inflammatory kidney disease (glomerulonephritis) that develops in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In patients with SLE, the immune system is not properly regulated and attacks the bodys own tissues, causing damage to the kidneys and other organs.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
T cells and autoimmune kidney disease
T cells are critical drivers of autoimmunity and related organ damage, by supporting B-cell differentiation and antibody production or by directly promoting inflammation and cytotoxicity. This Review discusses the immune features of autoimmune nephropathies, with a focus on systemic lupus erythematosus and the role of T cells.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 329–343
Reviews |
The role of neutrophils and NETosis in autoimmune and renal diseases
Neutrophils are crucial regulators of the innate immune response and act as a first line of defence against invading microorganisms. To target microorganisms, neutrophils release extracellular structures called neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which externalize key autoantigens. In this Review, Gupta and Kaplan explore the contribution of neutrophils and NETs to the pathophysiology of systemic autoimmune disorders that can affect the kidneys, and discuss neutrophils as novel therapeutic targets for these diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 402–413
Reviews |
Systemic lupus erythematosus
Systemic lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease that can affect many organs, including the skin, joints, the central nervous system and the kidneys. Here, Kaul et al. highlight the heterogeneity of the disease, the management approaches and provide an outlook on the future research directions.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16039
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Lupus nephritis: CD11b suppresses inflammation in SLENature Reviews Nephrology 13, 262
Research Highlights |
Lupus nephritis: Novel role for BAFF in tertiary lymphoid neogenesisNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 260
Research Highlights |
Lupus nephritis: T-bet+ B cells mediate renal injury in lupusNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 260
Research Highlights |
Lupus nephritis: B-cell ERα signalling promotes lupus development