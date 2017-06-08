Rheumatology

Latest Research and Reviews
Antisense oligonucleotide-mediated Dnm2 knockdown prevents and reverts myotubular myopathy in mice
X-linked myotubular myopathy is caused by mutations in the gene coding for myotubularin 1, and is characterized by overexpression of dynamin 2. Here the authors develop antisense oligonucleotides to dynamin 2, and show that systemic injection leads to improved pathology in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15661
Enhancement of Th1/Th17 inflammation by TRIM21 in Behçet’s diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3019
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Spondyloarthropathies: Targeting IL-17 in refractory PsA
Stem cells: Synovial stem cells respond to a YAP
Osteoarthritis: Nerve ablation — a new treatment for OA pain?
Pain in osteoarthritis (OA) can be resistant to the medical and surgical treatments currently in use. Local denervation of the arthritic joint could offer a new approach to relieve OA pain, if the results of a new cryoneurolysis clinical trial are confirmed.