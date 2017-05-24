Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Phosphatidylethanolamine dynamics are required for osteoclast fusionScientific Reports 7, 46715
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bone: The concept of RANKL-independent osteoclastogenesis refutedNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 623
Research Highlights |
Osteoimmunology: IgG immune complexes directly regulate bone homeostasisNature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 257
News and Views |
Translational medicine: Longer life for artificial joints
Drug candidates that are related to a common metabolite called adenosine inhibit inflammation and reduce bone destruction in artificial joints. The finding suggests a potential approach to increasing the durability of prosthetic implants.Nature 487, 179–180
Comments and Opinion |
New developments in osteoimmunology
Crosstalk between the skeletal and immune systems—especially immunomodulation of bone turnover, but increasingly also regulation of immune functions by bone cells—was recognized during research into arthritis and has evolved into the discipline of osteoimmunology. Hiroshi Takayanagi presents an update of advances in this area, focusing on the influences of T cells on bone remodelling, and relationships between osteoblasts and haematopoiesis.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 8, 684–689
Comments and Opinion |
Bone research in 2012: The ups and downs of bone in health and rheumatic disease
In 2012, several new concepts emerged that widen our view of the regulation of bone mass in health and disease. Three key studies outline these discoveries, which affect our understanding of the skeletal system, particularly its physiological function and the changes it undergoes during inflammatory disease.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 9, 67–68
Research Highlights |
Bone: Osteocyte RANKL in bone homeostasis: a paradigm shift?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 7, 619