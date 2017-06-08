Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Polygenic burdens on cell-specific pathways underlie the risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Yuta Kochi and colleagues perform expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis on five subsets of immune cells individually sorted from blood from 105 individuals. They develop an integrated analysis pipeline of expression and epigenomic data along with gene association to identify cell-specific candidate causal genes and apply this to rheumatoid arthritis.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Research Highlights |
Experimental arthritis: FLIPping the switch on macrophages
Comments and Opinion |
Biologics registers in RA: methodological aspects, current role and future applications
The need to accurately assess the effectiveness of biologic therapies for rheumatoid arthritis in real-world settings has seen an explosion in nationwide biologics registers. In this Perspectives article, the authors discuss how to make the most of data from such registers.
News and Views |
Pharmacotherapy: Biosimilar switching — “To set a form upon desired change”
The highly anticipated NOR-SWITCH trial results provide valuable information for patients and physicians concerned about the effects of switching between a biologic agent and a biosimilar product. However, the possibility of frequent switches, potentially involving more than one biosimilar, raises more questions.
Research Highlights |
Rheumatoid arthritis: Don't swallow the NETs
Research Highlights |
Rheumatoid arthritis: Comparing durability of combination therapies