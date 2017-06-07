Cystic fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder driven by CFTR mutations that affects the exocrine glands. Manifesting with excessively viscous mucus production, patients typically experience obstruction of passageways (e.g., pancreatic and bile ducts, intestines, and bronchi). Lung disease is responsible for the majority of morbidity in patients.
A mast cell-ILC2-Th9 pathway promotes lung inflammation in cystic fibrosis
In patients with cystic fibrosis, IL-9 signalling is increased. The authors describe an inflammatory loop in which IL-9 produced by Th9 cells drives mast cells to produce IL-2, resulting in ILC2 cell activation, and show inhibition of this loop with blocking antibodies to IL-9 in a mouse model of pulmonary infection.Nature Communications 8, 14017