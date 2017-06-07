Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Definition

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a disease of the respiratory tract that is characterized narrowing of the small airways and destruction of lung tissue. This leads to poor airflow, shortness of breath, cough and frequent exacerbations, which are often due to infections. Smoking is the most common aetiologic factor.

