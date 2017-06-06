Induced pluripotent stem cells

Definition

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are pluripotent stem cells generated from adult cells by reprogramming. iPSCs have the same properties as embryonic stem cells, and therefore self-renew and can differentiate into all cell types of the body except for cells in extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta.

