Induced pluripotent stem cells
Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are pluripotent stem cells generated from adult cells by reprogramming. iPSCs have the same properties as embryonic stem cells, and therefore self-renew and can differentiate into all cell types of the body except for cells in extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta.
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Differentiation of cardiomyocytes and generation of human engineered heart tissue
This protocol describes how to generate defined embryoid bodies and subsequent standardized beating engineered heart tissue from human iPSCs using small molecules.Nature Protocols 12, 1177–1197
Research |
Mature induced-pluripotent-stem-cell-derived human podocytes reconstitute kidney glomerular-capillary-wall function on a chip
An efficient and chemically defined protocol for the differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells into podocytes enables the recapitulation of the differential clearance of the human kidney glomerulus in an organ-on-a-chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0069
News and Comment
News |
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
Research Highlights |
Bioengineering: Kidney glomerulus-on-a-chip
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: The different flavours of iPS cells
News and Views |
Organs-on-chips: Filtration enabled by differentiation
The efficient generation of mature podocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells makes possible the recapitulation of renal blood filtration on a chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0074
News and Views |
SIRT2 and glycolytic enzyme acetylation in pluripotent stem cells
The metabolic transition from mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) to glycolysis is critical for somatic reprogramming of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). SIRT2 has now been established as a previously unknown regulator of this metabolic transition during somatic reprogramming by controlling the acetylation status of glycolytic enzymes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 412–414
Research Highlights |
Techniques: A two-step method to make microglia
A new study describes a method for differentiating human and murine induced pluripotent stem cells into microglia-like cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 264