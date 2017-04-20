Environmental, health and safety issues

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Steffen Foss Hansen and Anders Baun present some of the approaches that they have implemented in their Nanotechnology and the Environment course.

    • Steffen Foss Hansen
    •  & Anders Baun
    Nature Nanotechnology 12, 596

  • Comments and Opinion |

    In 2006, a group of scientists proposed five grand challenges to support the safe handling of nanotechnology. Ten years on, Andrew Maynard and Robert Aitken — two of the original authors — look at where we have come, and where we still need to go.

    • Andrew D. Maynard
    •  & Robert J. Aitken
    Nature Nanotechnology 11, 998–1000

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Nanotechnology-induced risks to the environment are of greater concern than envisaged, although different groups of people are concerned for different reasons, as Chris Toumey explains.

    • Chris Toumey
    Nature Nanotechnology 11, 576–577

  • Comments and Opinion |

    The potential risks surrounding nanotechnology can often appear complex and confusing. But with some basic guideposts, argues Andrew D. Maynard, navigating them can become a little easier.

    • Andrew D. Maynard
    Nature Nanotechnology 11, 211–212
