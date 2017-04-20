Environmental, health and safety issues

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Teaching nanosafety
Steffen Foss Hansen and Anders Baun present some of the approaches that they have implemented in their Nanotechnology and the Environment course.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 596
News and Views |
Oil spill recovery: Graphene heaters absorb faster
Wrapping polymeric sponges in graphene nanoribbons provides an efficient way to separate and absorb heavy crude oil spilled in water.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 406–407
Editorial |
Nanotech in motionNature Nanotechnology 11, 1007
Comments and Opinion |
'Safe handling of nanotechnology' ten years on
In 2006, a group of scientists proposed five grand challenges to support the safe handling of nanotechnology. Ten years on, Andrew Maynard and Robert Aitken — two of the original authors — look at where we have come, and where we still need to go.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 998–1000
Comments and Opinion |
Environment matters for all
Nanotechnology-induced risks to the environment are of greater concern than envisaged, although different groups of people are concerned for different reasons, as Chris Toumey explains.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 576–577
Comments and Opinion |
Navigating the risk landscape
The potential risks surrounding nanotechnology can often appear complex and confusing. But with some basic guideposts, argues Andrew D. Maynard, navigating them can become a little easier.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 211–212