Nanometrology

Giant heat transfer in the crossover regime between conduction and radiation
Kloppstech et al. report experimental observations of the heat transfer between a gold tip and an atomically flat gold sample in the 0.2–7 nm regime. The observed flux rates are four orders of magnitude larger than expected from theory, suggesting the possibility of additional heat transfer mechanisms.
Study of radiative heat transfer in Ångström- and nanometre-sized gaps
Here, Cui et al. report radiative heat transfer in few Ångström to 5 nm gap sizes, between a gold-coated probe and a heated planar gold substrate subjected to various surface cleaning procedures. They found that insufficiently cleaned probes and substrates led to unexpectedly large radiative thermal conductances.
Approaching the standard quantum limit of mechanical torque sensing
Cavity optomechanics enables measurement of torque at levels unattainable by previous techniques, but the main obstacle to improved sensitivity is thermal noise. Here the authors present cryogenic measurement of a cavity-optomechanical torsional resonator with unprecedented torque sensitivity of 2.9 yNm/√Hz.Nature Communications 7, 13165
Optical imaging of individual biomolecules in densely packed clusters
DNA-PAINT, a super-resolution fluorescence microscopy technique that exploits programmable transient oligonucleotide hybridization, can be used to image densely packed triangular lattice patterns with molecular-level resolution and ångström-level precision.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 798–807
Aberration-corrected electron microscopes are now being exploited to achieve quantitative atomic-resolution information about surface morphology from a single image.Nature Materials 13, 1000–1001
