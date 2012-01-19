Ethical, legal and other societal issues

    Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are involved in policy discussions surrounding the societal implications of emerging technologies. But what practices and strategies undertaken by these organizations are most influential in anticipating the longer-term societal implications of nanotechnology?

    • Evan S. Michelson
    Nature Nanotechnology 12, 397–400

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Verena Schulze Greiving and Kornelia Konrad describe a toolbox that they developed to support researchers in exploring the societal implications and prerequisites of their work.

    • Verena Schulze Greiving
    •  & Kornelia Konrad
    Nature Nanotechnology 12, 184

  • Editorial |

    On the tenth anniversary of the launch of Nature Nanotechnology we look back at what we have achieved so far and consider future directions.

    Nature Nanotechnology 11, 825
