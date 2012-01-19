Ethical, legal and other societal issues

Research |
Latest Research and Reviews
- Genetics in Medicine 14, 274–277
Research |
Charting ELSI’s future course: lessons from the recent pastGenetics in Medicine 14, 259–267
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Emerging technologies and the role of NGOs
Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are involved in policy discussions surrounding the societal implications of emerging technologies. But what practices and strategies undertaken by these organizations are most influential in anticipating the longer-term societal implications of nanotechnology?Nature Nanotechnology 12, 397–400
Comments and Opinion |
Playing and laughing among the molecules
Chris Toumey reflects on the fun, and not only, provided by nanotechnology in the digital world, as illustrated by Colin Milburn in Mondo Nano.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 284–285
Comments and Opinion |
Society is part of the equation
Verena Schulze Greiving and Kornelia Konrad describe a toolbox that they developed to support researchers in exploring the societal implications and prerequisites of their work.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 184
Editorial |
Refreshing the strategy
We reflect on some aspects of the newly updated plan of the US National Nanotechnology Initiative.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 997
Editorial |
Ten and counting
On the tenth anniversary of the launch of Nature Nanotechnology we look back at what we have achieved so far and consider future directions.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 825
Comments and Opinion |
Anniversary thoughts
Chris Toumey reflects on his contribution to Nature Nanotechnology since its launch.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 826–827