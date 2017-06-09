Neurodevelopmental disorders
Neurodevelopmental disorders are a group of disorders in which the development of the central nervous system is disturbed. This can include developmental brain dysfunction, which can manifest as neuropsychiatric problems or impaired motor function, learning, language or non-verbal communication.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News |
Cells that trim brain connections are linked to autism
A difference in brain biology between the sexes might render males most vulnerable to autism.
News and Views |
Endocrine disruptors: Chemical contaminants — a toxic mixture for neurodevelopment
A mixture of chemicals commonly detected in human amniotic fluid has been found to perturb thyroid signalling, development of neurons and glia in the brain, and behavioural outcomes in offspring, when tested in a frog model of embryogenesis. The findings show the exquisite sensitivity of the developing organism to environmental contaminants.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 322–323
News and Views |
Resequencing at scale in neurodevelopmental disorders
An international collaboration has assembled DNA samples and detailed phenotypic information from >13,000 individuals with a clinical diagnosis of either autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or intellectual disability/developmental delay (ID/DD). The application of molecular inversion probe technologies to sequence 208 candidate genes at scale in this impressive resource has identified a large set of plausibly causative mutations for these disorders.Nature Genetics 49, 488–489
Research Highlights |
Behavioural neuroscience: Right on (social) cueNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129
Comments and Opinion |
CNS Infections in 2016: 2016, the year of Zika virus
In 2016, the literature on neurological infections was, understandably, dominated by Zika virus. However, we should not overlook important publications on the treatment of cryptococcal and bacterial meningitis.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 69–70