Autism spectrum disorders
Autism spectrum disorders are a group of neurodevelopmental disorders that are characterized by impaired social interaction and communication skills, and are often accompanied by other behavioural symptoms such as repetitive or stereotyped behaviour and abnormal sensory processing. Individual symptoms and cognitive functioning vary across the autism spectrum disorders.
Cells that trim brain connections are linked to autism
A difference in brain biology between the sexes might render males most vulnerable to autism.
Resequencing at scale in neurodevelopmental disorders
An international collaboration has assembled DNA samples and detailed phenotypic information from >13,000 individuals with a clinical diagnosis of either autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or intellectual disability/developmental delay (ID/DD). The application of molecular inversion probe technologies to sequence 208 candidate genes at scale in this impressive resource has identified a large set of plausibly causative mutations for these disorders.Nature Genetics 49, 488–489
Behavioural neuroscience: Right on (social) cueNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129
Neurodevelopmental disorders: Converging on autism spectrum disorder
A characterization of transcriptomic changes in autism spectrum disorder points to shared cortical alterations that result in profound changes in neuronal gene transcription, long non-coding RNA transcription, cortical patterning and glial function.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 67
Neurodevelopmental disorders: A painful role for SHANK3
Shank3 deficiency disrupts TRPV1 signalling, pain processing and the induction of heat hyperalgesia in mice.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 68