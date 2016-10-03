Neural tube defects

Definition

Neural tube defects result from a failure in closing of the neural tube during gastrulation, which causes congenital malformations of the spinal cord and brain. Open neural tube defects result in exposure of the brain and/or spinal cord at birth and include anencephaly, encephaloceles, hydranencephaly, iniencephaly, schizencephaly and spina bifida.

