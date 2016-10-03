Neural tube defects
Neural tube defects result from a failure in closing of the neural tube during gastrulation, which causes congenital malformations of the spinal cord and brain. Open neural tube defects result in exposure of the brain and/or spinal cord at birth and include anencephaly, encephaloceles, hydranencephaly, iniencephaly, schizencephaly and spina bifida.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Urinary considerations for adult patients with spinal dysraphism
Patients with spinal dysraphism can have a large variety of different urological manifestations, thus, effective clinical management of these patients can involve a range of different approaches. Here, authors describe the management of the full range of urological manifestations observed in patients with spinal dysraphism and the future challenges posed by the changing demographics of this patient population.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 331–339
Reviews |
Spina bifida
Spina bifida is a congenital disorder caused by failed closure of the neural tube, which leads to sensory, motor and cognitive dysfunction. Copp et al. discuss the prevalence and pathogenesis of spina bifida, as well as preventive actions, diagnostic methods and treatment options.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15007
Research | | open
Glycine decarboxylase deficiency causes neural tube defects and features of non-ketotic hyperglycinemia in mice
Mutations in the enzyme glycine decarboxylase (GLDC) are associated with neural tube closure defects and non-ketotic hyperglycinemia in humans. Here the authors generate a mouse model with reduced Gldc expression and activity and study the direct effect of the enzyme in these diseases and the mechanisms responsible for neural tube closure defects.Nature Communications 6, 6388
News and Comment
News |
Pollutants' role in birth defects becomes clearer
Levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons linked to neural tube defects.