ADHD
ADHD – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – is a neurodevelopmental disorder that involves problems with attention, concentration and/or increased activity levels, resulting in problems with school, work and social situations. Individuals with ADHD also often experience trouble with impulse control.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Psychiatric disorders: A zebrafish model of ADHD
Per1b-mutant zebrafish exhibit symptoms that mimic those of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and can be used to provide insight into the pathogenic disease mechanisms.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 188
Comments and Opinion |
ADHD and Its Many Associated Problems
News |
FDA clearance paves way for computerized ADHD monitoringNature Medicine 20, 454–455
Research Highlights |
Prevention: Pediatric ECG screeningNature Reviews Cardiology 9, 373
News and Views |
Modeling hyperactivity: of mice and men
Although attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a highly heritable and common psychiatric disorder, few susceptibility genes have been identified. A new multidisciplinary genetic study in humans and mice reveals GIT1 (encoding G protein–coupled receptor kinase–interacting protein-1) as a previously undescribed ADHD susceptibility gene in humans and provides new insights into the underlying mechanisms of this condition (pages 566–572).Nature Medicine 17, 541–542