Paget disease

Definition

Paget disease is a metabolic bone disorder characterized by focal increases in bone remodelling, marked by excessive osteoclastic bone resorption and increased bone formation. Despite having increased mass, the bone produced is structurally disorganized and mechanically weak, and can result in bone pain, arthritis, bone deformity and fracture.

    A key component of Paget disease of bone is a localized increase in osteoclastic activity, which might be attributable, in part, to mutations in the sequestosome 1 gene. A study has identified three new genes that regulate osteoclasts and are implicated in Paget disease; however, the clinical utility of these findings remains questionable.

