Paget disease is a metabolic bone disorder characterized by focal increases in bone remodelling, marked by excessive osteoclastic bone resorption and increased bone formation. Despite having increased mass, the bone produced is structurally disorganized and mechanically weak, and can result in bone pain, arthritis, bone deformity and fracture.
Paget's disease of bone—genetic and environmental factors
Paget's disease is a disorder of bone that manifests in one or several bones and is initiated by osteoclast-induced osteolytic lesions. In addition to a genetic cause, environmental factors, including measles virus, have been proposed to have a role in the pathogenesis of Paget's disease. Here, Frederick R. Singer discusses the present knowledge and controversies surrounding the aetiology of Paget's disease.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 662–671
Genome-wide association identifies three new susceptibility loci for Paget's disease of bone
Omar Albagha, Stuart Ralston and colleagues report the identification of three new loci associated with risk for Paget's disease of bone.Nature Genetics 43, 685–689
Genome-wide association study identifies variants at CSF1, OPTN and TNFRSF11A as genetic risk factors for Paget's disease of bone
Stuart Ralston and colleagues report results of a genome-wide association study for Paget's disease of bone. Their work identifies common variants at three loci associated with risk of this disease.Nature Genetics 42, 520–524
Bone: Do all Paget disease risk genes incriminate the osteoclast?
A key component of Paget disease of bone is a localized increase in osteoclastic activity, which might be attributable, in part, to mutations in the sequestosome 1 gene. A study has identified three new genes that regulate osteoclasts and are implicated in Paget disease; however, the clinical utility of these findings remains questionable.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 6, 502–503