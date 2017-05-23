Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
miR-21 deficiency inhibits osteoclast function and prevents bone loss in miceScientific Reports 7, 43191
Research | | open
SMURF2 regulates bone homeostasis by disrupting SMAD3 interaction with vitamin D receptor in osteoblasts
The balance between osteoclast and osteoblast-mediated bone turnover is essential for bone health and homeostasis. Here the authors show that both germline and osteoblast-specific Smurf2-deficient mice have osteoporosis as a result of increased osteoblast RANKL production and excess osteoclastogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 14570
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bone diseases: MST1R inhibitor prevents bone osteolysisNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 164–165
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: PTH regulates bone marrow progenitor fateNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 190
Research Highlights |
Bone: miR-106b promotes osteoporosis in miceNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 130
News and Views |
Bone: Romosozumab — getting there but not quite yet
In a recent study by Cosman and colleagues, romosozumab — a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting sclerostin — is shown to reduce the risk of vertebral and clinical fractures at 12 months compared with placebo. However, the low fracture risk of study participants necessitates the completion of an on-going clinical trial before romosozumab can be fully adopted into clinical practice.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 691–692
Research Highlights |
Parathyroid function: Action of parathyroid hormone in osteocytes