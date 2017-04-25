Latest Research and Reviews
Global metabolic rewiring for improved CO2 fixation and chemical production in cyanobacteria
Cyanobacteria are promising biofactories to reduce atmospheric CO2 and convert it into chemicals. Here the authors engineer Synechococcus elongatus carbon metabolism to increase 2,3-butanediol production from glucose and CO2 under light and dark conditions.Nature Communications 8, 14724
In situ structural analysis of the human nuclear pore complex
The most comprehensive architectural model to date of the nuclear pore complex reveals previously unknown local interactions, and a role for nucleoporin 358 in Y-complex oligomerization.Nature 526, 140–143
Carbon isotope equilibration during sulphate-limited anaerobic oxidation of methane
The flux of methane from the sea bed to the overlying water column is mitigated by the sulphate-dependent anaerobic oxidation of methane by marine microbes. Laboratory experiments point to the equilibration of stable carbon isotopes during the anaerobic oxidation of methane under sulphate-limited conditions.Nature Geoscience 7, 190–194
Crop pests: Under attack
The threat of insects to agriculture is set to increase as the planet warms. What action can we take to safeguard our crops?Nature 501, S15–S17
Vying over spilt oil
This month's Genome Watch explores the diverse microbial community involved in the bioremediation of oil spills.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 156
The industrial evolution
This month's Genome Watch highlights new insights into the use of bacteria in industrial processes such as electricity generation and bioremediation.Nature Reviews Microbiology 10, 806
Marine microbes digest plastic
A 'little world' eating ocean garbage might be a mixed blessing.
The mystery of the missing oil plume
Confounding reports seed confusion over long-term effects of the spill.
Algae holds promise for nuclear clean-up
Organism's ability to distinguish strontium from calcium could help in dealing with nuclear waste.